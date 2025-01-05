In an interview with Gala TV, Lilly Becker talks about the romantic interests of her 14-year-old son Amadeus. He is already "curious" and "hot for women - just like his father".

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an interview, Lilly Becker spoke openly about the love life of her 14-year-old son Amadeus, who she says already has "lots of online girlfriends".

She believes it is important that Amadeus treats women with respect, while she describes herself as a strict but loving mother.

From January 24, Lilly Becker will be taking part in the RTL jungle camp and wants to make her son proud. Show more

Is her son embarrassed? In an interview with "Gala TV" on RTL, Lilly Becker (48) talked openly about the love life of her son Amadeus (14). According to his mother, the teenager, son of tennis legend Boris Becker (57), already has "lots of online girlfriends".

"He's curious," says Lilly Becker, who comes from the Netherlands, to presenter Annika Lau (45) and freely reveals more details about her son's love life.

"He's hot for women - just like his father!" says Lilly Becker, adding that a real relationship is out of the question for Amadeus at the moment. She is currently forbidding him to do so. Only when he is 15 or 16 years old will he be allowed to have a "real girlfriend".

Mom Lilly is a "good cop" and a "bad cop"

Lilly Becker then leaves it to dad Boris, who was known as a charmer when it came to sex education. The model adds: "When the time comes, he has to go to his father. Because I think you need your father for that too."

Mom Lilly emphasizes in the interview that she and her son talk openly about many topics, including transsexuality, homosexuality and equality. Above all, however, it is important to her that Amadeus treats women with respect.

Lilly describes herself as a mixture of "good cop" and "bad cop" - strict but loving. She is aware that her openness could embarrass her son.

Lilly Becker goes into the jungle camp

From January 24, Amadeus will be able to cheer in front of the screen when his mom has to pass disgusting tests in the RTL jungle camp. Above all, she just wants to make her son proud and show him that she can do much more "than just shout".

Amadeus, who was born in London in 2010 and grew up both there and in Germany, is the youngest of Boris Becker's four children. He is often in the spotlight, which is not always in his best interests.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

