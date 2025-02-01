Actress Lily Collins is a mother for the first time Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have been married since 2021. Image: dpa Lily Collins is now a mother. (archive picture) Image: dpa Actress Lily Collins is a mother for the first time Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have been married since 2021. Image: dpa Lily Collins is now a mother. (archive picture) Image: dpa

A girl named Tove: "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins and her husband Charlie McDowell have become parents for the first time. The couple received help from a surrogate mother.

The "Emily in Paris" actress has become a mother for the first time without prior notice.

A surrogate mother gave birth to the child, as the 35-year-old announced on Instagram. Show more

British actress Lily Collins has become a mother for the first time.

A surrogate mother gave birth to the child of the "Emily in Paris" actress and her husband Charlie McDowell, as the proud parents announced on Instagram.

"Welcome to the center of our world"

"Welcome to the center of our world, Tove Jane McDowell," wrote Collins and McDowell in the post, in which they thanked the surrogate mother and all other helpers on their journey to becoming parents.

The actress also posted a picture of her daughter. "We love you to the moon and back."

According to the US celebrity portal TMZ, the baby girl was born a few days ago in California.

Lily Collins is the daughter of musician Phil Collins. She has been married to US director McDowell ("The Discovery", "Windfall") since September 2021.

