Actress Marie-Luise Marjan fell in the theater a few weeks ago and suffered a fractured femoral neck. Picture: IMAGO/Sven Simon

Marie-Luise Marjan had a "very bad" fall. The actress suffered a fractured neck of femur. But the 84-year-old was apparently "lucky in misfortune", as she now reveals in an interview.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Marie-Luise Marjan fell in the theater a few weeks ago.

The audience favorite from the German TV series "Lindenstrasse" suffered a fractured femoral neck.

But the 84-year-old was apparently "lucky in misfortune", as she now reveals in an interview with the magazine "Bunte". Show more

Marie-Luisa Marjan has played 25 mother roles in the course of her career as an actress to date - the most famous is undoubtedly that of Mother Beimer from "Lindenstrasse".

After the German TV series ended four years ago in the spring, the 84-year-old continued to work as an actress.

But now her profession has become Marjan's undoing. As has only now become known, the actress fell in the theater at the beginning of June and "took a nasty fall".

The diagnosis after an X-ray in hospital: a fractured neck of femur.

Marie-Luisa Marjan wants to make her comeback in December

Marie-Luisa Marjan was lucky in her misfortune, as she now explains in the magazine "Bunte": "I was operated on immediately. My nerves and blood connections remained intact."

After the operation, the actress spent a few weeks recovering in a rehabilitation clinic. "For the first time in my life, I trained on machines; I had never been to a gym before."

She is determined to change this in future. In an interview with "Bunte", Marie-Luisa Marjan is quite confident: "In six months, I'll be walking like a deer again."

The fact that the 84-year-old wants to be fit again by the end of the year has to do with her job: She has new dates on several theater stages coming up in December.

