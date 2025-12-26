When investing in an air cab company, Frank Thelen was unable to rely on his usually good intuition (archive image). Carsten Koall/dpa

"Höhle der Löwen" star Frank Thelen believed in the future of air cabs - and lost a lot of money. Now, for the first time, he talks about the bitter end of his investment in Lilium.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Investor Frank Thelen, known from the TV show "Die Höhle der Löwen", lost millions with the failed air cab start-up Lilium, which he supported for a long time despite growing doubts.

In a podcast, he spoke of one of his "worst defeats" and lamented the total loss of Lilium's intellectual property. Show more

Frank Thelen has proven his intuition as an investor many times on the VOX show "Die Höhle der Löwen ". But even a professional's intuition can be deceptive: Thelen had high hopes for the air cab start-up Lilium. In the end, however, the 50-year-old's multi-million investment turned out to be a pipe dream - the young company failed. This was one of his "worst defeats", Thelen now admitted in the "OMR Podcast".

He had initially thought that Lilium could be the "glimmer of hope for Europe". This was one of the reasons why he kept reinvesting until shortly before the company's demise. "To then see it really fail for good and to see the intellectual property being sold off for a few euros and, in my personal opinion, really nothing left of Lilium (...) was a brutal blow for me personally," admitted the investor, adding: "I certainly lost a lot of money as a result."

Thelen on OpenAI: "It's a question mark as to whether they will survive"

Meanwhile, Frank Thelen's prognosis for OpenAI was exciting. "It's really a question mark for me whether they will survive," he said skeptically about the company behind ChatGPT. If a trend contrary to the current development emerges on the capital market, he believes OpenAI will "very quickly find itself in very, very critical waters". Thelen sees less danger with competitors such as Google, as he explained: "Google has an existing business and simply has a huge amount of capital in its account. They will simply sail through this in a relaxed manner."

Other OpenAI competitors are also ahead of the game. xAI, for example, benefits from the "Musk economy"; "He simply has so much capital around him that he says he can finance it." In view of Mark Zuckerberg's "cash flows", Thelen also sees no danger with Meta. With OpenAI, on the other hand, the 50-year-old was "skeptical in the long term".