Porto: Lisbon's little sister The harbor offers a beautiful panorama over Porto's old town. Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler Attention, stand at attention: The entrance to the fish tin factory at the harbor. Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler The many cozy alleyways and streets invite you to take a stroll. Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler The Castro manufactory serves fantastic pastel de nata. Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler Addictive: the cakes from the Castro manufactory. Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler The old town is compact and easy to explore on foot. Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler Bom dia, Porto! Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler Porto is an architectural gem. Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler View of the Duoro Valley during a port wine tasting tour. Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler The valley can be explored by boat. Image: blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler

Porto is experiencing a boom. No wonder, the small town on the Duoro River is the perfect size for a casual weekend. The old town is quaint and more manageable than Lisbon. Perfect for recharging empty batteries.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Portuguese city of Porto can be reached from Switzerland in 2 1/2 hours by plane.

The small town on the Duoro River is experiencing a tourist boom and offers many attractions, almost all of which are within walking distance.

To immerse yourself, we recommend renting a B&B in the old town, of which there are countless. A trip to the Duoro Valley rounds off a weekend in Porto. Show more

Pastel de Nata: a sweet start to the day

Fresh from the oven: pastel de nata from Atelier Castro in Porto. Attention, high addiction factor. blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler

The sweet smell in the air reveals the sweet manufactory from afar: at Castro - Atelier de Pastéis de Nata (Rua de Mouzinho da Silveira 61), the famous Portuguese tartlets are freshly baked.

A glass display case provides a direct view into the bakery, where the pastry bases are filled with the cream and egg mixture. Add a cappuccino - and the day can begin.

From here, you can easily explore the old town on foot, with one highlight just around the corner from the Castro bakery: the harbor.

Dom Luís I Bridge: spectacular views over the old town

The Dom Luís I Bridge was opened in October 1886. blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler

At the bottom of the harbor, continue on foot over the imposing arch bridge Dom Luís I. The impressive steel structure spans the Douro and connects the old town district of Ribeira with Vila Nova de Gaia - the home of the world-famous port wine cellars.

The structure is doubly accessible: at the top, at a height of 45 meters, the metro runs and can also be crossed on foot, while pedestrians and cars can cross the bridge below.

Originally, Gustave Eiffel - the architect who designed the Parisian landmark - was supposed to build the bridge. However, due to differences in planning, things turned out differently: Eiffel wanted a single-lane bridge, but the city needed more capacity. In the end, the German architect Théophile Seyrig took on the project.

The promenade along the harbor offers a spectacular view over Porto's old town.

Here, well-known port wine cellars are lined up next to cafés and the most colorful and playful sardine factory in the world (Av. de Diogo Leite 138). The store is a real eye-catcher, even without the canned fish craze.

Float high above the harbor area in the Gaia Teleférico cable car. Once at the top, you can easily cross the bridge on foot again, this time on the upper level.

Sandwich Francesinha: not for the faint-hearted

In the old town, many hearty restaurants vie for hungry tourists. The local specialty Francesinha is often on the menu.

This is a sandwich - also known as a Portuguese croque madame. The little Frenchwoman (Francesinha) is an XXL toast with cooked ham, slices of the typical sausage linguiça (similar to chorizo) and fried beef topped with melted cheese. The specialty is surrounded by a tomato sauce and topped with a fried egg - usually served with French fries. According to the magazine "time out", you will find the best addresses for a local feast here.

Cozy alleyways invite you to store, eat or linger. blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler

Afterwards, we recommend a stroll through the old town to get rid of the feeling of fullness.

Porto Spritz: for a chilled aperitif in the old town

The famous Port wine comes from the Duoro Valley, from which a Spritz variant is offered in the town of the same name. blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler

End the day in one of the cozy bars in the city with a Porto Spritz, the local drink with port wine.

Day two: Excursion to the Duoro Valley

Wine tasting in a wine cellar in the Duoro region. blueNews/Carlotta Henggeler

The Duoro Valley is only 97 kilometers away by car. On an organized day trip, you will visit two port factories.

The tastings take place in stately surroundings - including lunch and a subsequent trip across the river of the same name.

The region can also be easily explored by train or car and on your own. The green valley was awarded Unesco World Heritage status in 2001.

Further tips

The best time of year for a trip to Porto? We recommend spring or fall - avoid public holidays as the old town is small.

Where to stay overnight? There are many good air B&B offers in the old town.

Where to eat? The newly opened Time Out Market Porto in São Bento station is a good place to eat. The building is a Unesco World Heritage Site and is a top-class food court. Burger lovers should stop off at Brusco Burger.

Another excursion tip: Serralves Park, designed by French architect Jacques Greber, is located not far from the old town. The extensive park is home to the contemporary art museum designed by Álvaro Siza, the art deco-style Casa de Serralves and a film museum dedicated to Portuguese director Manoel de Oliveira. Although the museum cannot compete with a Guggenheim or the MoMa, it is beautifully embedded in the park and therefore worth a recommendation.

