Breathtaking and potentially deadly: Alex Honnold on Taipei 101: 508 meters high, no rope - and millions are watching live. Netflix

On his second attempt, the time had come: Netflix broadcasts live as Alex Honnold climbs the Taipei 101 skyscraper - without a belay, without a second chance. A television moment that not only creates suspense, but also focuses on the question: Is it okay to watch possible death live?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Netflix shows an extreme climbing event in real time with "Skyscraper Live".

Alex Honnold climbs the 508-metre-high Taipei 101 unsecured - and with success.

The ascent takes place without a rope ("free solo") - an unparalleled thrill.

The outcome is open: Any mistake would have had fatal consequences.

The format also raises ethical questions about the limits of live entertainment. Show more

At the beginning, everything seems almost harmless. A team of presenters welcomes the audience and explains why the event had to be postponed at short notice the day before: rain, slippery facade, too much risk. Today the weather is stable, the conditions are better.

Then, surprisingly, it's straight down to business.

No long introductions, no show elements. Alex Honnold enters the picture, hugs his wife, takes off his jacket and ties his climbing shoes. A quick glance upwards - then he begins to climb.

Easy - but one mistake would be fatal

The first few meters seem almost casual. Honnold moves calmly, controlled, almost playfully. He waves to the people on the street below, smiling as if he were on his way to a training wall. But even at this height, a mistake would be fatal.

Taipei 101 still seems tangible, manageable. The camera stays close. The presenters speak calmly. Even at home on the sofa, the tension is still low. Still.

Observed by the masses: Alex Honnold begins his ascent. Netflix

It changes as the height increases. The facade becomes endless, the movements smaller. The pauses longer. Honnold stops, checks, breathes heavily, starts again. Nevertheless, he smiles and waves to the crowd again and again.

But - the presenters' voices also become more cautious. Sentences break off. Comments become shorter. "Oh my god!", they exclaim as Honnold conquers the first "dragon" - a particularly challenging ornament. Nine more "dragons" will follow.

You can tell the tension is rising. On site - but also while watching - the mood changes. Relaxation gives way to nervousness. You find yourself tensing your body even though you're not moving. What if this likeable father of two makes a mistake? What if he falls to his death here live in front of an audience of millions?

Familiar - but this time everything is different

Honnold has been known since his legendary free solo ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. 900 meters of vertical rock, documented in the film "Free Solo", which later won an Oscar. But back then, you knew as you watched: he survived.

"Oh my God!" - Honnold mastered one of ten so-called "dragons". Netflix

Today we know nothing. And it is precisely this lack of knowledge that changes everything. The tension does not arise from action, but from possibility.

When this seemingly inconspicuous man hangs hundreds of meters above the ground, he appears confident. But what if a gust of wind comes and throws him off balance?

A small tremor in the Taiwan earthquake zone? The people in the skyscraper distract him, disrupt his concentration?

"Fear is always present when climbing - even for me," he says. But Alex Honnold simply doesn't let it get too big. "The best way to combat fear is to think rationally," he says. In other words: His love of climbing is stronger than his fear of death.

Hopefully today too, you think to yourself.

How much risk is acceptable?

Free solo climbers are not considered reckless in the scene. They prepare their routes for months, climb them with ropes, check every hold. The risk is considered calculated - even if the consequences are maximum.

But live, the framework shifts. Because while Honnold accepts the risk for himself, Netflix shares it with the audience. Millions of people now sit in front of screens and become part of a situation that could tip over at any time. And, absolutely surreal: people in the offices of Taipei 101 wave jubilantly to the extreme athlete - she safely behind the window panes, he hundreds of meters above the ground in front of them.

Unsecured and wearing a T-shirt. You have to see it to believe it.

Surreal: Honnold unsecured on Taipei 101, while he is admired and cheered on by people in the offices. Netflix

But the ethical question cannot be ignored: Is it permissible to broadcast a moment in which a person could die? And what happens if exactly that happens? Is it switched off? Cut away? Or is the world actually watching?

"You know what? I'm kind of tired," he says during the last part of the climb, the particularly challenging "Tower".

The mood changes immediately. The presenters sound anxious, emphasizing that he is not wearing any safety devices. "He has reckoned with the fatigue. And yet - he's trying something here that no one has dared to do before," they say. As if they wanted to protect themselves in case he should fall after all.

Honnold on the last few meters: "You know what? I feel a bit tired now...." Netflix

Again, the question buzzes around in your head: What if he can't go on after all? What if he suddenly lets go and just falls?

Exhausted, but safe and sound on the tower

Fortunately, that doesn't happen. No disaster live on TV, no fatal fall in front of an audience of millions. After around 90 minutes, Alex Honnold reaches the top of the 508-meter-high skyscraper.

Exhausted, but in one piece. And much more relaxed than the majority of viewers at home in front of their screens.

Because as relaxed as the tone of the spectacle remained, it was impossible to completely suppress a feeling of unease. With every height gained, the question of whether a line had been crossed here - between calculated entertainment and a game of life and death - became more pressing.

Sport, show - or cynicism?

In fact, "Skyscraper Live" was neither a classic sporting event nor pure entertainment. It was a test case for the live age. Since climbing became an Olympic sport, it has become more visual, more extreme and more suitable for television. Staging is part of it.

The most difficult part: Honnold on the "Tower" with its overhangs that require enormous upper body strength. Netflix

But "Skyscraper Live" lacked all the elements that usually create distance. There were no medals, no ceremony, no competition against others. Above all, there was no safety. No net, no rope, no symbolic protection.

What remained was a person on a smooth, high wall. And an audience that didn't know whether they were witnessing an exceptional sporting achievement or a potential disaster.

It is not yet clear whether television (or Netflix) will want to show moments like this more often in the future.

Perhaps a new form of live experience will emerge from this. Maybe it all crosses a line that you only recognize when it's behind you.

One thing is certain: after this night, it's hard to say you've seen it all.

