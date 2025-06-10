Liz Hurley Liz Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, 2025. Image: IMAGO/SOPA Images On May 8, 2025, Liz Hurley and her son Damian Hurley attended the Umbrella Foundation's first Charity Night at The Wellem in Düsseldorf. As guest of honor, the actress, who celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, wore a golden bustier dress under a bolero with feathers. Image: IMAGO/Panama Pictures On April 12, 2025, Elizabeth Hurley appeared in a metallic dress with a daring neckline and proved that she remains true to her self-confident 90s style of sequins and daring cuts. Image: IMAGO/Future Image She always shines on the red carpet with a mix of Hollywood glamor and provocative accents. Image: IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD She is a glittering style icon of the 90s and 2000s: at the 32nd Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in March 2024, she wore a high-slit gown with a plunging neckline. Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire Her first big fashion moment was the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" in 1994, when she wore the famous "That Dress" by Versace - with safety pins and a high side slit. Still an unknown model at the time, Donatella's decision to give her the gown made her an overnight style icon. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Whether in satin, lace, rhinestones or bright colors - as in the photo from Cannes 1996: her outfits are anything but boring and embody the typical style of the nineties - the time when she walked the world's red carpets in love with Hugh Grant at her side. Image: imago images/Mary Evans In Los Angeles, Liz Hurley wore a "naked dress" made of black lace, a look that could easily be recreated in 2025, when transparent dresses are back in fashion. Image: KEYSTONE On June 2, 1999, the actress appeared on the arm of Hugh Grant in a metallic, dangerously slit dress. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red At the premiere of the film "Mickey Blue Eyes" on August 11, 1999, Liz Hurley attracted attention in a glittering, long dress with geometric patterns. This glamorous creation with narrow straps and an open back perfectly emphasized her iconic style of the 90s, which combined sensuality and elegance. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red At a Vanity Fair party in 2001, Liz Hurley wore a Y2K-style slit slip dress alongside Pamela Anderson. A look that can still be used as inspiration in 2025, as the 2000s trend shows no signs of abating. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red The star and her partner Arun Nayar at the Fashion Rocks For The Prince's Trust event in October 2003, Hurley wore a ruffled slip dress with a color gradient, typical noughties! Image: KEYSTONE A new event, a new silky slip dress for Hurley, who makes tight-fitting babydoll-style silhouettes, dizzying necklines and dangerously slit skirts key elements of her signature style. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Cannes Film Festival 2006: Liz Hurley epitomizes the Y2K style with her ultra-glamorous and daring outfits. Image: KEYSTONE In 2005, Liz Hurley wore a short slip dress to an Estée Lauder event. Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red Twenty years later, Liz Hurley is still going for sequins and ultra-short silhouettes like at the Harper Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 event. Image: IMAGO/CordonPress Her style is still a mix of confident glamor, sensuality and a certain provocative spirit typical of the Y2K era. Image: KEYSTONE Liz Hurley 2024 in New York: The twinset is one of Liz Hurley's signature looks. Contrary to the well-behaved image of the classic twinset, she twists it with mini skirts, tight pants or high heels. The result is a chic, feminine and very Y2K look that lives up to her image as a glamorous fashion icon of the 2000s. Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch Liz Hurley Liz Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, 2025. On June 10, Elizabeth Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday. That's a lot of red carpets and stunning outfits over the years. A look back at the actress' ultra-feminine, sexy and very "90s" style.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you Liz Hurley's style has been unmistakable since the 90s: feminine, glamorous and daring.

Her breakthrough as a style icon came in 1994 with the legendary Versace safety pin dress.

She remains true to this look to this day - with figure-hugging outfits, plunging necklines and plenty of sparkle.

Even at 60, she remains a symbol of the fashion spirit of the 90s and noughties. Show more

Liz Hurley's style is unmistakable: ultra-feminine, glamorous and bold. Liz Hurley has been lighting up the red carpets since the 90s - with figure-hugging slip dresses, plunging necklines and dangerously high slit skirts. Whether made of satin, lace, embellished with rhinestones or in bright colors - her outfits are anything but boring and embody the spirit of the 90s, the time when she walked the world's red carpets in love alongside Hugh Grant.

Slip dress and bare skin

She had her first big fashion moment in 1994 at the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral", when she wore the now legendary "That Dress" - a Versace dress with slits down the sides, held together by large safety pins. At the time, she was still an unknown model, but Donatella Versace decided that she would wear this dress - making Hurley an overnight style icon.

The Hurley style was born. A series of similarly sensational femme fatale looks followed... And even in 2025, the year in which Liz Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday, this style doesn't seem to have faded a bit. While fashion is constantly changing, Hurley remains remarkably true to the look that once made her famous - as if she had fallen out of time. And as the 90s and noughties have long since made a comeback in fashion, she doesn't shy away from figure-hugging cuts, plunging necklines or glittering materials - after all, she's never worn anything else.

