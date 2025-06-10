  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tight dresses, dizzying necklines At 60, Liz Hurley changes ... nothing

Marjorie Kublun

10.6.2025

Liz Hurley
Liz Hurley. Liz Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, 2025.

Liz Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, 2025.

Image: IMAGO/SOPA Images

Liz Hurley. On May 8, 2025, Liz Hurley and her son Damian Hurley attended the Umbrella Foundation's first Charity Night at The Wellem in Düsseldorf. As guest of honor, the actress, who celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, wore a golden bustier dress under a bolero with feathers.

On May 8, 2025, Liz Hurley and her son Damian Hurley attended the Umbrella Foundation's first Charity Night at The Wellem in Düsseldorf. As guest of honor, the actress, who celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, wore a golden bustier dress under a bolero with feathers.

Image: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

Liz Hurley. On April 12, 2025, Elizabeth Hurley appeared in a metallic dress with a daring neckline and proved that she remains true to her self-confident 90s style of sequins and daring cuts.

On April 12, 2025, Elizabeth Hurley appeared in a metallic dress with a daring neckline and proved that she remains true to her self-confident 90s style of sequins and daring cuts.

Image: IMAGO/Future Image

Liz Hurley. She always shines on the red carpet with a mix of Hollywood glamor and provocative accents.

She always shines on the red carpet with a mix of Hollywood glamor and provocative accents.

Image: IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD

Liz Hurley. She is a glittering style icon of the 90s and 2000s: at the 32nd Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in March 2024, she wore a high-slit gown with a plunging neckline.

She is a glittering style icon of the 90s and 2000s: at the 32nd Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in March 2024, she wore a high-slit gown with a plunging neckline.

Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Liz Hurley. Her first big fashion moment was the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" in 1994, when she wore the famous "That Dress" by Versace - with safety pins and a high side slit. Still an unknown model at the time, Donatella's decision to give her the gown made her an overnight style icon.

Her first big fashion moment was the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" in 1994, when she wore the famous "That Dress" by Versace - with safety pins and a high side slit. Still an unknown model at the time, Donatella's decision to give her the gown made her an overnight style icon.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. Whether in satin, lace, rhinestones or bright colors - as in the photo from Cannes 1996: her outfits are anything but boring and embody the typical style of the nineties - the time when she walked the world's red carpets in love with Hugh Grant at her side.

Whether in satin, lace, rhinestones or bright colors - as in the photo from Cannes 1996: her outfits are anything but boring and embody the typical style of the nineties - the time when she walked the world's red carpets in love with Hugh Grant at her side.

Image: imago images/Mary Evans

Liz Hurley. In Los Angeles, Liz Hurley wore a "naked dress" made of black lace, a look that could easily be recreated in 2025, when transparent dresses are back in fashion.

In Los Angeles, Liz Hurley wore a "naked dress" made of black lace, a look that could easily be recreated in 2025, when transparent dresses are back in fashion.

Image: KEYSTONE

Liz Hurley. On June 2, 1999, the actress appeared on the arm of Hugh Grant in a metallic, dangerously slit dress.

On June 2, 1999, the actress appeared on the arm of Hugh Grant in a metallic, dangerously slit dress.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. At the premiere of the film "Mickey Blue Eyes" on August 11, 1999, Liz Hurley attracted attention in a glittering, long dress with geometric patterns. This glamorous creation with narrow straps and an open back perfectly emphasized her iconic style of the 90s, which combined sensuality and elegance.

At the premiere of the film "Mickey Blue Eyes" on August 11, 1999, Liz Hurley attracted attention in a glittering, long dress with geometric patterns. This glamorous creation with narrow straps and an open back perfectly emphasized her iconic style of the 90s, which combined sensuality and elegance.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. At a Vanity Fair party in 2001, Liz Hurley wore a Y2K-style slit slip dress alongside Pamela Anderson. A look that can still be used as inspiration in 2025, as the 2000s trend shows no signs of abating.

At a Vanity Fair party in 2001, Liz Hurley wore a Y2K-style slit slip dress alongside Pamela Anderson. A look that can still be used as inspiration in 2025, as the 2000s trend shows no signs of abating.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. The star and her partner Arun Nayar at the Fashion Rocks For The Prince's Trust event in October 2003, Hurley wore a ruffled slip dress with a color gradient, typical noughties!

The star and her partner Arun Nayar at the Fashion Rocks For The Prince's Trust event in October 2003, Hurley wore a ruffled slip dress with a color gradient, typical noughties!

Image: KEYSTONE

Liz Hurley. A new event, a new silky slip dress for Hurley, who makes tight-fitting babydoll-style silhouettes, dizzying necklines and dangerously slit skirts key elements of her signature style.

A new event, a new silky slip dress for Hurley, who makes tight-fitting babydoll-style silhouettes, dizzying necklines and dangerously slit skirts key elements of her signature style.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. Cannes Film Festival 2006: Liz Hurley epitomizes the Y2K style with her ultra-glamorous and daring outfits.

Cannes Film Festival 2006: Liz Hurley epitomizes the Y2K style with her ultra-glamorous and daring outfits.

Image: KEYSTONE

Liz Hurley. In 2005, Liz Hurley wore a short slip dress to an Estée Lauder event.

In 2005, Liz Hurley wore a short slip dress to an Estée Lauder event.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. Twenty years later, Liz Hurley is still going for sequins and ultra-short silhouettes like at the Harper Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 event.

Twenty years later, Liz Hurley is still going for sequins and ultra-short silhouettes like at the Harper Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 event.

Image: IMAGO/CordonPress

Liz Hurley. Her style is still a mix of confident glamor, sensuality and a certain provocative spirit typical of the Y2K era.

Her style is still a mix of confident glamor, sensuality and a certain provocative spirit typical of the Y2K era.

Image: KEYSTONE

Liz Hurley. Liz Hurley 2024 in New York: The twinset is one of Liz Hurley's signature looks. Contrary to the well-behaved image of the classic twinset, she twists it with mini skirts, tight pants or high heels. The result is a chic, feminine and very Y2K look that lives up to her image as a glamorous fashion icon of the 2000s.

Liz Hurley 2024 in New York: The twinset is one of Liz Hurley's signature looks. Contrary to the well-behaved image of the classic twinset, she twists it with mini skirts, tight pants or high heels. The result is a chic, feminine and very Y2K look that lives up to her image as a glamorous fashion icon of the 2000s.

Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch

Liz Hurley
Liz Hurley. Liz Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, 2025.

Liz Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, 2025.

Image: IMAGO/SOPA Images

Liz Hurley. On May 8, 2025, Liz Hurley and her son Damian Hurley attended the Umbrella Foundation's first Charity Night at The Wellem in Düsseldorf. As guest of honor, the actress, who celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, wore a golden bustier dress under a bolero with feathers.

On May 8, 2025, Liz Hurley and her son Damian Hurley attended the Umbrella Foundation's first Charity Night at The Wellem in Düsseldorf. As guest of honor, the actress, who celebrates her 60th birthday on June 10, wore a golden bustier dress under a bolero with feathers.

Image: IMAGO/Panama Pictures

Liz Hurley. On April 12, 2025, Elizabeth Hurley appeared in a metallic dress with a daring neckline and proved that she remains true to her self-confident 90s style of sequins and daring cuts.

On April 12, 2025, Elizabeth Hurley appeared in a metallic dress with a daring neckline and proved that she remains true to her self-confident 90s style of sequins and daring cuts.

Image: IMAGO/Future Image

Liz Hurley. She always shines on the red carpet with a mix of Hollywood glamor and provocative accents.

She always shines on the red carpet with a mix of Hollywood glamor and provocative accents.

Image: IMAGO/BREUEL-BILD

Liz Hurley. She is a glittering style icon of the 90s and 2000s: at the 32nd Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in March 2024, she wore a high-slit gown with a plunging neckline.

She is a glittering style icon of the 90s and 2000s: at the 32nd Elton John AIDS Foundation Party in March 2024, she wore a high-slit gown with a plunging neckline.

Image: IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

Liz Hurley. Her first big fashion moment was the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" in 1994, when she wore the famous "That Dress" by Versace - with safety pins and a high side slit. Still an unknown model at the time, Donatella's decision to give her the gown made her an overnight style icon.

Her first big fashion moment was the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral" in 1994, when she wore the famous "That Dress" by Versace - with safety pins and a high side slit. Still an unknown model at the time, Donatella's decision to give her the gown made her an overnight style icon.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. Whether in satin, lace, rhinestones or bright colors - as in the photo from Cannes 1996: her outfits are anything but boring and embody the typical style of the nineties - the time when she walked the world's red carpets in love with Hugh Grant at her side.

Whether in satin, lace, rhinestones or bright colors - as in the photo from Cannes 1996: her outfits are anything but boring and embody the typical style of the nineties - the time when she walked the world's red carpets in love with Hugh Grant at her side.

Image: imago images/Mary Evans

Liz Hurley. In Los Angeles, Liz Hurley wore a "naked dress" made of black lace, a look that could easily be recreated in 2025, when transparent dresses are back in fashion.

In Los Angeles, Liz Hurley wore a "naked dress" made of black lace, a look that could easily be recreated in 2025, when transparent dresses are back in fashion.

Image: KEYSTONE

Liz Hurley. On June 2, 1999, the actress appeared on the arm of Hugh Grant in a metallic, dangerously slit dress.

On June 2, 1999, the actress appeared on the arm of Hugh Grant in a metallic, dangerously slit dress.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. At the premiere of the film "Mickey Blue Eyes" on August 11, 1999, Liz Hurley attracted attention in a glittering, long dress with geometric patterns. This glamorous creation with narrow straps and an open back perfectly emphasized her iconic style of the 90s, which combined sensuality and elegance.

At the premiere of the film "Mickey Blue Eyes" on August 11, 1999, Liz Hurley attracted attention in a glittering, long dress with geometric patterns. This glamorous creation with narrow straps and an open back perfectly emphasized her iconic style of the 90s, which combined sensuality and elegance.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. At a Vanity Fair party in 2001, Liz Hurley wore a Y2K-style slit slip dress alongside Pamela Anderson. A look that can still be used as inspiration in 2025, as the 2000s trend shows no signs of abating.

At a Vanity Fair party in 2001, Liz Hurley wore a Y2K-style slit slip dress alongside Pamela Anderson. A look that can still be used as inspiration in 2025, as the 2000s trend shows no signs of abating.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. The star and her partner Arun Nayar at the Fashion Rocks For The Prince's Trust event in October 2003, Hurley wore a ruffled slip dress with a color gradient, typical noughties!

The star and her partner Arun Nayar at the Fashion Rocks For The Prince's Trust event in October 2003, Hurley wore a ruffled slip dress with a color gradient, typical noughties!

Image: KEYSTONE

Liz Hurley. A new event, a new silky slip dress for Hurley, who makes tight-fitting babydoll-style silhouettes, dizzying necklines and dangerously slit skirts key elements of her signature style.

A new event, a new silky slip dress for Hurley, who makes tight-fitting babydoll-style silhouettes, dizzying necklines and dangerously slit skirts key elements of her signature style.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. Cannes Film Festival 2006: Liz Hurley epitomizes the Y2K style with her ultra-glamorous and daring outfits.

Cannes Film Festival 2006: Liz Hurley epitomizes the Y2K style with her ultra-glamorous and daring outfits.

Image: KEYSTONE

Liz Hurley. In 2005, Liz Hurley wore a short slip dress to an Estée Lauder event.

In 2005, Liz Hurley wore a short slip dress to an Estée Lauder event.

Image: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Liz Hurley. Twenty years later, Liz Hurley is still going for sequins and ultra-short silhouettes like at the Harper Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 event.

Twenty years later, Liz Hurley is still going for sequins and ultra-short silhouettes like at the Harper Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 event.

Image: IMAGO/CordonPress

Liz Hurley. Her style is still a mix of confident glamor, sensuality and a certain provocative spirit typical of the Y2K era.

Her style is still a mix of confident glamor, sensuality and a certain provocative spirit typical of the Y2K era.

Image: KEYSTONE

Liz Hurley. Liz Hurley 2024 in New York: The twinset is one of Liz Hurley's signature looks. Contrary to the well-behaved image of the classic twinset, she twists it with mini skirts, tight pants or high heels. The result is a chic, feminine and very Y2K look that lives up to her image as a glamorous fashion icon of the 2000s.

Liz Hurley 2024 in New York: The twinset is one of Liz Hurley's signature looks. Contrary to the well-behaved image of the classic twinset, she twists it with mini skirts, tight pants or high heels. The result is a chic, feminine and very Y2K look that lives up to her image as a glamorous fashion icon of the 2000s.

Image: IMAGO/MediaPunch

On June 10, Elizabeth Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday. That's a lot of red carpets and stunning outfits over the years. A look back at the actress' ultra-feminine, sexy and very "90s" style.

10.06.2025, 12:43

10.06.2025, 17:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Liz Hurley's style has been unmistakable since the 90s: feminine, glamorous and daring.
  • Her breakthrough as a style icon came in 1994 with the legendary Versace safety pin dress.
  • She remains true to this look to this day - with figure-hugging outfits, plunging necklines and plenty of sparkle.
  • Even at 60, she remains a symbol of the fashion spirit of the 90s and noughties.
Show more

Liz Hurley's style is unmistakable: ultra-feminine, glamorous and bold. Liz Hurley has been lighting up the red carpets since the 90s - with figure-hugging slip dresses, plunging necklines and dangerously high slit skirts. Whether made of satin, lace, embellished with rhinestones or in bright colors - her outfits are anything but boring and embody the spirit of the 90s, the time when she walked the world's red carpets in love alongside Hugh Grant.

Slip dress and bare skin

She had her first big fashion moment in 1994 at the premiere of "Four Weddings and a Funeral", when she wore the now legendary "That Dress" - a Versace dress with slits down the sides, held together by large safety pins. At the time, she was still an unknown model, but Donatella Versace decided that she would wear this dress - making Hurley an overnight style icon.

The Hurley style was born. A series of similarly sensational femme fatale looks followed... And even in 2025, the year in which Liz Hurley celebrates her 60th birthday, this style doesn't seem to have faded a bit. While fashion is constantly changing, Hurley remains remarkably true to the look that once made her famous - as if she had fallen out of time. And as the 90s and noughties have long since made a comeback in fashion, she doesn't shy away from figure-hugging cuts, plunging necklines or glittering materials - after all, she's never worn anything else.

Sarah Jessica Parker turns 60. A look back at her unforgettable looks - from Carrie Bradshaw to today

Sarah Jessica Parker turns 60A look back at her unforgettable looks - from Carrie Bradshaw to today

Video from the department:

More fashion articles

Fuss over cut-out dress. Rihanna's baby bump makes a fashion statement at Cannes

Fuss over cut-out dressRihanna's baby bump makes a fashion statement at Cannes

Heidi Klum is counting on him. Zamboni pushes GNTM models to their limits:

Heidi Klum is counting on himZamboni pushes GNTM models to their limits: "Kevin and Moritz went against the grain"

African Fashion Night in Zurich.

African Fashion Night in Zurich"These patterns represent the arms and elbows of people who have been mutilated"