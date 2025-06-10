The actress, director and voice actress Lucy Liu will be honored at the 78th edition of the Locarno Film Festival for her career spanning over 30 years. (archive picture) Keystone

The 78th Locarno Film Festival honors the American actress and director Lucy Liu with the Career Achievement Award. The "Kill Bill" actress will also be attending the international premiere of Eric Lin's new film "Rosemead" in Locarno.

Lucy Liu has made a name for herself as an actress with roles in "Charlie's Angels" (2000), "Chicago" (2002), "Kill Bill" (2003 and 2004) and most recently in "Old Guy" (2004). She has repeatedly redefined Hollywood's image of female leads, writes the Locarno Film Festival in its press release on Tuesday. Liu can be seen in the leading role in the film "Rosemead", and she was a producer of the film.

Lucy Liu has also appeared in television series such as "Beverly Hills" (1991), "Sex And the City" (2011) and "A Whole Guy" (2024). She celebrated her breakthrough with "Ally McBeal" (1998-2002). In 2019, she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the television category. This makes her only the second Asian-American woman to receive this award. She also works as a director and voice actress.

Liu was born in New York and has Chinese roots in Taiwan. In a career spanning over 30 years, she has not only worked in film, but also as a visual artist. She is also committed to humanitarian causes as a Unicef ambassador.

The 78th Locarno Film Festival will take place from August 6 to 16, 2025. The award ceremony and the premiere of "Rosemead" are scheduled for August 14 on the Piazza Grande. Until now, this award for a lifetime achievement was called the Lifetime Achievement Award. It is awarded to personalities with exceptional film careers. Last year, Alfonso Cuarón received the award.

