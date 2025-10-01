Lola Young has canceled all remaining concerts on her tour. Bild: Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/Keystone

Singer Lola Young has canceled all remaining concerts on her tour and announced that she will be taking a longer break from the public eye. A few days earlier, she collapsed during a performance.

Oliver Kohlmaier

British singer Lola Young has canceled all remaining concerts on her tour.

At a concert in New York City , the singer collapsed on stage in the middle of a song. A day earlier, she had canceled a performance due to a "sensitive matter". Now Young herself confirms that she is feeling poorly and needs a break.

The artist wrote on Instagram: "I'll be away for a while. It pains me to say it, but I will have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you so much for your love and support."

"I really hope you give me a second chance"

She was sorry to disappoint her fans who had already bought a ticket. These would be refunded. "I really hope you give me a second chance when I've worked on myself and come back stronger," wrote Young.

It is not yet known what exactly triggered the breakdown at her concert in New York City. On Saturday evening, Young initially announced in an Instagram story that she was feeling better. However, she canceled her next concert, which was to have taken place on Sunday in Columbia, Maryland.

Young did not give a specific reason for her collapse or for the cancellation. Her management also gave no information when asked by the "New York Times".