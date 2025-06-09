  1. Residential Customers
50,000 dollars a night London's new penthouse spectacle

Carlotta Henggeler

9.6.2025

London's posh address: The penthouse suite at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
London's posh address: The penthouse suite at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
London now has a new luxury highlight for jetsetters: the Mandarin Oriental is now renting out a penthouse suite - for a whopping 50,000 dollars a night.

09.06.2025, 20:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in London is now offering a penthouse suite for 50,000 dollars a night, equipped with art, a luxury bathroom and a panoramic terrace.
  • The penthouse at Claridge's is even more exclusive, with four bedrooms, Damien Hirst art and a price tag of over 81,000 dollars per night.
  • Both penthouses set new standards in London's luxury segment.
Show more

The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is setting new standards in terms of luxury: the five-star hotel recently launched an exclusive highlight for the upper class - the new penthouse suite on the 11th floor directly on Hanover Square, in the heart of downtown London. The price for a night in the lofty heights? 50,000 dollars.

In return, the 464 square meters offer everything a jet-setter with a full bank account could desire.

The luxury penthouse offers hand-painted wallpaper, a marble bathtub and a selection of post-impressionist art on two floors.

The highlight? The XXL terrace with a view of central London.

But it gets even more expensive: the Penthouse at Claridge's takes first place. A night there costs over 81,000 dollars.

Swimming pool, Steinway grand piano and Hirst art

Pure luxury: The Penthouse at Claridge's in London
Pure luxury: The Penthouse at Claridge's in London
Luxury to the power of ten: the penthouse at Claridge's combines yacht design, art and glamor - with four luxury bedrooms, a Steinway grand piano and the largest Damien Hirst private collection in the world.

A private garden and a huge balcony with 360-degree views over London complete the luxury package.

Six years of work went into this penthouse - due for completion in November 2023

