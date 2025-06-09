London's posh address: The penthouse suite at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair The living room of the penthouse suite at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in London. Image: Mandarin Oriental The luxury hotel has recently started offering this luxury suite. Cost per night: 50,000 dollars. Image: Mandarin Oriental Lots of marble: this is what one of the bathrooms looks like. Image: Mandarin Oriental The highlight: the spectacular panorama over London. Image: Mandarin Oriental London's posh address: The penthouse suite at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair The living room of the penthouse suite at the Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in London. Image: Mandarin Oriental The luxury hotel has recently started offering this luxury suite. Cost per night: 50,000 dollars. Image: Mandarin Oriental Lots of marble: this is what one of the bathrooms looks like. Image: Mandarin Oriental The highlight: the spectacular panorama over London. Image: Mandarin Oriental

London now has a new luxury highlight for jetsetters: the Mandarin Oriental is now renting out a penthouse suite - for a whopping 50,000 dollars a night.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair in London is now offering a penthouse suite for 50,000 dollars a night, equipped with art, a luxury bathroom and a panoramic terrace.

The penthouse at Claridge's is even more exclusive, with four bedrooms, Damien Hirst art and a price tag of over 81,000 dollars per night.

Both penthouses set new standards in London's luxury segment. Show more

The Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is setting new standards in terms of luxury: the five-star hotel recently launched an exclusive highlight for the upper class - the new penthouse suite on the 11th floor directly on Hanover Square, in the heart of downtown London. The price for a night in the lofty heights? 50,000 dollars.

In return, the 464 square meters offer everything a jet-setter with a full bank account could desire.

The luxury penthouse offers hand-painted wallpaper, a marble bathtub and a selection of post-impressionist art on two floors.

The highlight? The XXL terrace with a view of central London.

But it gets even more expensive: the Penthouse at Claridge's takes first place. A night there costs over 81,000 dollars.

Swimming pool, Steinway grand piano and Hirst art

Luxury to the power of ten: the penthouse at Claridge's combines yacht design, art and glamor - with four luxury bedrooms, a Steinway grand piano and the largest Damien Hirst private collection in the world.

A private garden and a huge balcony with 360-degree views over London complete the luxury package.

Six years of work went into this penthouse - due for completion in November 2023

