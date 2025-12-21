Many people in Switzerland feel lonely. Jonas Walzberg/dpa

Loneliness doesn't start where people are alone. It arises where there is a lack of supportive relationships. In Switzerland, around one in three people feel lonely at least occasionally.

Young adults, the very old, people living alone and people in stressful life situations are particularly affected.

Loneliness can have serious health consequences.

Christmas is not the cause of loneliness, but society is paying more attention to the issue.

Experts emphasize: What matters is the quality of social relationships - not their number. Show more

Loneliness describes the feeling when there is a gap between the desired and actual social relationships.

Loneliness therefore does not necessarily begin where people are alone, but where there is a lack of social relationships that meet their own needs.

According to the Swiss Health Survey, this affects around one in three people in Switzerland and up to 1.4 billion people worldwide according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

100 deaths per hour

The WHO cites loneliness as a risk that is associated with more than 870,000 deaths every year and that affects both mental and physical health.

That's around 100 deaths per hour. This puts loneliness on a par with factors such as smoking and obesity.

Young adults, women, people living in poverty, people with a low level of education, members of marginalized groups and people with physical or mental illnesses are particularly affected. Loneliness runs through all social classes. However, its severity changes with age.

When loneliness never goes away

Among older people, it often takes on a particularly acute form. Pro Senectute has calculated that there are currently over 90,000 people aged 85 and over in Switzerland who are considered lonely.

"We are talking about irrevocable loneliness here," says Peter Burri from Pro Senectute Switzerland to blue News. This refers to people who have hardly any opportunities to make new social contacts and are heavily dependent on outside support.

This form of loneliness is very different from that of younger people. "In younger people, loneliness is often situational or linked to phases of life," explains Burri. A move, a separation or a new phase in life can trigger feelings of loneliness, which usually subside again.

Young, connected - and still lonely

Studies have even shown that feelings of loneliness are particularly high between the ages of 20 and 30. For teenagers and young adults, the situation is paradoxical. Despite constant digital accessibility, almost half of 15 to 24-year-olds sometimes or often feel lonely.

This is shown by evaluations of the health survey and youth-specific surveys. In most cases, however, this feeling is temporary, says Burri. "This loneliness usually subsides. It's different in old age. There it often persists and usually only ends with death."

The extent to which loneliness is experienced depends not only on age, but also on the lifestyle. Switzerland is a country with a particularly high number of single-person households. Living alone is not a problem in itself, but it does increase the likelihood that no one will be nearby in difficult situations. According to studies, people who live alone are significantly more likely to be affected by loneliness.

Singles are not automatically lonely

At the same time, differentiation is key, Sylvia Locher, President of the Pro Single Switzerland association, told blue News. "There is a big difference between someone who has lived alone for many years and someone who has just come out of a partnership."

People who have lived alone for a long time are often autonomous, well organized and socially embedded. It is more difficult for those who have relied heavily on a partnership. "These people are often lost and have to completely reorient themselves."

Another factor comes into play in old age. "Friends, siblings and companions die," says Locher. "That's a massive loss. But that doesn't automatically mean that these people are lonely per se." It's often about grief and gaps in the social fabric.

When loneliness makes you ill

Loneliness is not an illness in the medical sense. "But it is a breeding ground for many illnesses," says Peter Burri. Social isolation promotes depression and anxiety disorders, leads to less exercise and can promote obesity and diabetes.

Studies show that chronic loneliness can have similarly serious consequences for health as regular smoking. At the same time, it is normal to feel lonely from time to time. Situational loneliness usually passes.

It becomes critical when the feeling persists and hardly subsides. Then loneliness becomes a health risk. At the same time, it fulfills an important function. It signals that something is wrong in your life and can motivate you to take action.

DNA plays a role

Research also shows that loneliness is not primarily dependent on the number of social contacts. Genetic factors play a major role. You can be surrounded by lots of people and still feel lonely. Conversely, many people live alone and are content. The quality of relationships is crucial.

Sylvia Locher from Pro Single Switzerland confirms this. "There are married people who are lonely and singles with a very dense social network." Many single people have built up a kind of social family over the years, consisting of friends, neighbors or elective relatives.

Loneliness is particularly in the spotlight around Christmas, both in the media and socially. However, Christmas is not the problem. It makes visible what is often part of their everyday lives all year round. "Many older people cope better with this time than you might think," says Peter Burri from Pro Senectute. They are used to loneliness, while the attention of society temporarily increases.

Women are lonely for longer

However, structural factors become more pronounced in old age. "People often don't grow old as a couple, but alone," say Burri and Locher. Because women live longer on average than men, loneliness in old age is more often a female issue.

At the same time, women are often better socially networked. Men, on the other hand, more often build social relationships through their job. "If this disappears, for example due to retirement, it becomes more difficult to establish new networks," says Burri.

People who have only maintained small social networks earlier in life are particularly at risk. "The loss of a partner often leads to a massive slump in everyday life," says Burri.

What helps - and what doesn't

People who are very old or severely impaired need companionship, services and support. Burri's advice is therefore primarily aimed at younger senior citizens.

It is crucial to make contact with others in the first place. People often overestimate how much effort it takes to rekindle a relationship. Sometimes a quick phone call is enough to break a deadlocked pattern.

For Peter Burri, dealing with loneliness doesn't just start in old age. "At all stages of life, you should remain open, maintain friendships and allow new contacts," he says.

Cultivating an intergenerational environment

A cross-generational environment is particularly important. "If you only know people from your own age group, you run the risk of losing them over time. Diversity in the social environment is a kind of precaution."

Verena Steiner, author of the book "Solo", also advocates small, everyday forms of connection. A smile, a greeting, a brief conversation with a stranger.

They are not only important for lonely people, but for everyone. Those who dare to leave the house remain more open to encounters and experiences. It is often enough to be noticed.

