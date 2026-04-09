In 2023, "Friends" star Matthew Perry was found dead with an anaesthetic in his blood. A drug supplier had supplied him with ketamine. Now she has to go to prison for many years.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In the trial surrounding the death of "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, the defendant has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The woman known as the "Ketamine Queen" had supplied the dose of the anaesthetic ketamine that led to the actor's death in October 2023.

With her decision on Wednesday, the judge followed the prosecution's motion against the woman who, according to Perry, sold the drug that led to his death.

The defense, on the other hand, had argued that the time the 42-year-old had already spent in prison since her indictment in August 2024 was sufficient punishment. Show more

Two and a half years after the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry, a drug supplier has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. The woman known as the "Ketamine Queen" had supplied the dose of the anaesthetic ketamine that led to the actor's death in October 2023.

The competent judge in Los Angeles complied with the prosecution's request for 15 years in prison with the long sentence. The defense argued that the 42-year-old had been in custody since her arrest in August 2024 and had therefore already spent enough time behind bars.

Perry was found dead in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. (archive image) Keystone/Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

Supplied with ketamine

According to the prosecution, the dealer had sold Perry more than 50 doses of ketamine through an intermediary in the weeks before his death. On the day of his death, Perry's assistant is said to have administered at least three doses to the star at his request. When the news of his death went viral, the woman reportedly asked her helpers to delete all text messages about the procurement and to cover their tracks. Large quantities of various drugs, including methamphetamine and ecstasy, were found in her North Hollywood home.

Relatives in court

Relatives and friends of Perry attended the sentencing in court. According to the "Los Angeles Times", the actor's stepfather, Keith Morrison, spoke about the heavy loss and deep grief for Perry. The dealer knowingly supplied an addict with drugs, Morrison said at the hearing.

The defendant also took the floor and apologized for her actions. She was deeply ashamed, the woman said according to US media reports. She herself had had addiction problems, but had renounced drugs since her arrest.

The 42-year-old, who holds an American and a British passport, had further aggravating circumstances. She had admitted to selling four vials of ketamine to a customer in 2019; the victim died of an overdose a few hours later.

Matthew Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison (l.), leaves the court in Los Angeles after the verdict was announced on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Other defendants

In addition to the drug supplier, two doctors, an assistant and an acquaintance of the actor were also arrested after Perry's death. Among other things, they are said to have exploited his addiction problems to enrich themselves.

One of the doctors received two and a half years in prison last December, while his colleague was sentenced to eight months' house arrest. The sentences for the other two defendants are still pending.

Death in the hot tub

Perry was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023 at the age of 54. He became known worldwide with the TV series "Friends", produced in the USA between 1994 and 2004, about six young friends in New York - alongside Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

Fighting addiction

The actor had spoken publicly about his battle with addiction and wrote about it in his autobiography "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing". He was reportedly undergoing treatment for depression and anxiety, including ketamine therapy under medical supervision. He is also said to have obtained the drug on the black market.

Ketamine has been a proven anesthetic for decades. People with treatment-resistant depression can also be treated with ketamine under certain conditions. Some partygoers also use the drug as an illegal club drug.