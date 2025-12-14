Cold chambers, infusions and high-tech gadgets - all designed to keep you young for longer. Now a center in Liechtenstein is relying on a scalar field with 108 screens. Sounds crazy? blue News has tried it out. In the article, the method is explained and classified by an expert.

Marjorie Kublun

No time? blue News summarizes for you Longevity is the new lifestyle trend: people want to actively slow down ageing and not just grow old healthily.

Methods range from cold chambers and infusions to high-tech tools that track bodily functions.

The 108 Longevity Center, which uses scalar waves to help cells regenerate, is opening in Ruggell.

blue News tested the futuristic lounger with 108 screens and had a relaxing test.

In the video, the founder and inventor explain their method, while anti-ageing expert Dr. med Simon Feldhaus provides the scientific perspective. Show more

Growing old healthily is no longer enough - now people want to actively outwit ageing. The Longevity movement promises not only more years of life, but also more energy, performance and a youthful appearance. Between cold chambers, infusions and high-tech analyses, the line between science and lifestyle is becoming increasingly blurred. Billions are being invested in new methods - from anti-ageing pills and cryotherapy (whole-body cold therapy) to biohacking tools that track our bodily functions.

Regenerating cells thanks to scalar waves

The 108 Longevity Center has now opened in Ruggell in Liechtenstein. Here, scalar waves are used to help cells regenerate. One hour of regeneration and balance costs 108 francs.

blue News lay down on the lounger in the futuristic-looking room with 108 screens - and took a deep breath to relax.

In the video, center founder Bernd Dietel and inventor Dr. Sandra Rose Michael explain how their method works. But is there more to it than a luxury powernap? Simon Feldhaus, anti-ageing expert, explains.

Watch the video for the whole experiment and the experts' answers.

