Dr. Giulio Berruti - Michelle Hunziker's new boyfriend According to the Italian media, Michelle Hunziker is freshly in love. Her new boyfriend? Not an unknown face in Italy. (archive picture) Image: sda This man is said to have conquered her heart. His name? Giulio Berruti, dentist, model, actor and entrepreneur. Image: Instagram He was previously in a relationship with politician Maria Elena Boschi. Image: IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int. And Berruti has also been together with fellow actress Anna Safroncik. Image: IMAGO/Matteo Gribaudi The Italian actress Marianna Di Martino had also already won the heart of the Roman. Image: IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int. Model Francesca Kirchmair has also been in a relationship with Berruti. Image: Instagram Dr. Giulio Berruti - Michelle Hunziker's new boyfriend According to the Italian media, Michelle Hunziker is freshly in love. Her new boyfriend? Not an unknown face in Italy. (archive picture) Image: sda This man is said to have conquered her heart. His name? Giulio Berruti, dentist, model, actor and entrepreneur. Image: Instagram He was previously in a relationship with politician Maria Elena Boschi. Image: IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int. And Berruti has also been together with fellow actress Anna Safroncik. Image: IMAGO/Matteo Gribaudi The Italian actress Marianna Di Martino had also already won the heart of the Roman. Image: IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency Int. Model Francesca Kirchmair has also been in a relationship with Berruti. Image: Instagram

Michelle Hunziker showed herself to be newly in love in Marrakech over Easter - with Giulio Berruti by her side. The Italian is not only an actor, but also a doctor, entrepreneur and model. The presenter's new love explained in ten points.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Giulio Berruti comes from an academic family, is a qualified dentist with his own practice and skincare line and also works as an actor, model and entrepreneur. He became famous through films, series and reality TV appearances.

His past includes prominent relationships and bullying experiences in his youth. He also speaks openly about his chronic illness.

Today, he is also committed to environmental and animal protection. Show more

Mamma mia - what's going on between Michelle Hunziker and Giulio Berruti? Over Easter, the presenter was spotted in Marrakech - looking conspicuously familiar alongside the Italian actor. Holding hands, laughing, close together.

Michelle Hunziker is clearly head over heels in love. 'He makes me lose control,' she allegedly revealed to close friends. Obviously a clear sign of how serious she is about Giulio Berruti.

The 41-year-old Roman's love life was the subject of Italian media attention long before his liaison with Michelle Hunziker. From 2020 to 2025, Berruti was in a relationship with Italian politician Maria Elena Boschi, with whom he also lived for a time.

The love story with Hunziker is said to have begun last December at an event in Switzerland that she hosted.

Who is Giulio Berruti - the dentist and actor who is said to have turned Michelle Hunziker's head after Pirelli heir Nino Tronchetti Provera?

Growing up in Rome

Giulio Berruti - known as "G" to his friends - comes from an academic family: his father Giuseppe is an eye surgeon, his mother Francesca Romana Reggiani a public prosecutor. His brother Gian Luca Berruti is also professionally successful - he works in the financial sector and is said to work for the Italian cybersecurity authority, among others. Berruti says proudly about his mother in an interview with the Italian magazine "Vanity Fair": "She has always worked a lot - without ever forgetting that she is first and foremost a mother. She had enormous responsibility, but never let me do my homework with anyone else. At lunchtime, she often came rushing in, with files under her arm, through traffic all over the city - just to bring me something to eat and then rush off again."

Bullying in childhood

In the Rai program "Ciao Maschio", the 41-year-old explains that he was bullied during his childhood and youth. The low point: at the age of 14, a group threw him and his motorcycle into a garbage bin - outside a trendy restaurant in Rome. "They took pleasure in humiliating me," he says of the incident.

Today he is self-confident - but as a child it was different: "I was a very shy boy, often on my own because I found it difficult to fit in with the group," he says on Italian TV. He was more of a loner.

He also used to be much smaller and slighter than his classmates: "I was half the size of the others." Today, Berruti measures 1.90 meters.

From car washer to model

In the Italian TV show "Ciao Maschio", Berruti explains how he got his first modeling job: "I worked at a car body shop to earn my first money. I wanted to be financially independent from my father." After school, he washed cars there and met a colleague who took him to a modeling agency - where he was immediately signed. "That's when I realized that I could earn a lot more and at the same time discover the world with the travel involved." He has already modeled for Bulgari and was the advertising face for a well-known Italian car manufacturer.

Studying dentistry in Rome

In 2010, Berruti completed his studies in dentistry and prosthetics at the University of Tor Vergata in Rome, later specializing in orthodontics.

Today, his focus is on aesthetic dentistry, occlusion management and facial rejuvenation. Berruti works in his own "Studi Berruti" with locations in Rome and Bergamo and is also a lecturer in aesthetic medicine.

Own skincare line

With "Doctor G.", Berruti launched his own skincare line for allergy sufferers in 2021. The products are in the high-price segment.

Career between Hollywood and reality TV

Berruti made his film debut in 2003 in "The Lizzie McGuire Movie". This was followed by roles in "Melissa P." (2005) and his breakthrough in 2007 with the TV series "La figlia di Elisa - Ritorno a Rivombrosa". In 2011, he appeared in the US production "Monte Carlo" as Prince Domenico. His acting career ran parallel to his studies, which he completed in 2010.

Berruti played one of his best-known roles in 2014 in the British musical comedy "Walking on Sunshine". Since 2019, he has also played the main character Gabriel Emerson in the "Gabriel's Inferno" series. He learned his acting craft from Anna Strasberg, a renowned acting teacher and widow of method acting pioneer Lee Strasberg, among others, and later deepened it with Hollywood coach Ivana Chubbuck, who has worked with stars such as Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt and Halle Berry.

Berruti also attracted attention on television: in 2018, he won the Italian dance show "Dance Dance Dance", in which celebrities dance to well-known music videos.

In 2025, he also took part in the reality adventure show "Pechino Express", in which teams travel across different countries on a minimal budget.

Erotic film with after-effects

In 2021, Berruti played a revealing role in the Polish erotic drama "Girls to Buy" ("Dziewczyny z Dubaju") - according to "Vanity Fair.it", there are only a few scenes in which he is clothed. The film is considered an even more explicit version of "Fifty Shades of Grey". The filming and the intense role are also said to have had an impact on his private life - particularly on his relationship at the time. According to reports, his girlfriend at the time, Maria Elena Boschi, was not enthusiastic about the scenes.

Novel about freedom and risk

In 2018, Berruti published the novel "Nutshell" with Italian publisher Mondadori. In it, he tells the story of Nico, who breaks out of his seemingly perfect life and reaches his limits in Costa Rica between love, drugs and borderline experiences. The book met with a positive response: "For young people, budding heroes and anyone who has lost themselves or doesn't yet know themselves," writes reader Joy M. on the medium.com portal.

Living with chronic illness

Berutti suffers from fibromyalgia - a chronic pain disorder characterized by widespread muscle and joint pain, fatigue and sleep problems. As a teenager, Berruti went through a difficult time because of it: For a long time, he was not taken seriously by doctors, who were unable to find a clear cause and classified some of the symptoms as psychological.

There is still no cure for the disease, but it can be alleviated with therapy and lifestyle adjustments. In Switzerland, an estimated two to four percent of the population is affected - significantly more women than men. Berruti emphasizes that he wants to encourage other sufferers with his story.

A heart for the environment and animals

Since 2008, Berruti has also been active away from the camera: as vice president and ambassador of the cultural association Effemeridi Onlus, he is committed to environmental, health and animal welfare issues.

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