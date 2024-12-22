Rapper Loredana and BVB footballer Karim Adeyemi have tied the knot. IMAGO/Eventpress

Loredana and BVB player Karim Adeyemi have sealed their relationship with a wedding, it has now been announced.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Loredana and Karim Adeyemi have secretly married, as confirmed by official documents and hints from the professional footballer.

Rumors of the wedding had been circulating since October, fueled by Loredana's comments about her "mother-in-law" and Adeyemi's subtle innuendos.

The couple have been together since December 2022, and this is Loredana's second wedding after her recent divorce from Mozzik. Show more

Rapper Loredana and professional footballer Karim Adeyemi got married in secret, according to Blick. This was confirmed by official documents that were made available to the public. Loredana, who now bears the surname Adeyemi, was previously married to the musician Mozzik.

Rumors about the couple's wedding were already circulating in October. These were fueled by a picture of Loredana with Adeyemi's mother after a successful Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic Glasgow. Loredana commented on the picture with the words: "Mother-in-law happy, daughter-in-law happy", which further fueled the speculation.

Karim Adeyemi himself gave a subtle hint about the wedding when asked by Sky Sport after a game about his secret to success. He joked that his wife's broccoli dish the day before was possibly the reason for his success, indirectly confirming his new marital status.

A couple since December 2022

The couple's love story began on Instagram, where Adeyemi contacted Loredana. She initially ignored his message as she thought he was too young. But a meeting in Düsseldorf changed her mind and she realized that he was a "good boy". They have been a couple since December 2022 and made their relationship public in July 2023.

Loredana's first marriage to Mozzik ended after four years and they have a daughter together, Hana. The divorce was only recently finalized, as Loredana revealed in her autobiography "When My Heart Broke". Loredana did not want to comment on her new marriage when asked, but confirmed the wedding in an Instagram post.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

