Rom-com icon Bridget Jones is back: the chaotic Brit also has to survive a series of embarrassing moments in her latest movie. The next hit movie - or is it more of an embarrassment?

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you 24 years after the hit movie "Bridget Jones - Chocolate for Breakfast", the fourth part of the series is coming to the cinema.

In "Bridget Jones - Crazy for Him", widowed Bridget (Renée Zellweger ) ventures into online dating. Not without putting her foot in it, of course.

Also on board: Hugh Grant as Bridget's former lover Daniel Cleaver and Colin Firth as Mark Darcy. Show more

"Bridget Jones - Chocolate for Breakfast" was the most successful romantic comedy of 2001 and earned Renée Zellweger an Oscar nomination. Now she is back in her cult role as rom-com icon Bridget Jones. Which blunders will she put her foot in this time?

After the death of her beloved husband Mark Darcy, Bridget has to look after their two children alone. The charming but chaotic British woman is confronted with the challenges of everyday life and modern dating, including dating apps.

Leo Woodall ("Two in a Day") and Chiwetel Ejiofor ("12 Years a Slave") can be seen as potential partners. Hugh Grant once again takes on the role of Bridget's former lover Daniel Cleaver.

Find out what makes the fourth part different and whether it can keep up with the previous films in the video review.

"Bridget Jones - Crazy for Him" is showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from 13.02.

