Lotto king Chico alias Kürsat Yildirim has bought a role in the TV crime thriller at auction (archive photo). IMAGO/Panama Pictures

The price is almost manageable for a lottery millionaire - the joy is hard to quantify: Kürsat "Chico" Yildirim has bought an extras job on "Tatort" at auction. The ex-convict would be ideally cast as a petty criminal or a "generous Porsche driver".

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lottery millionaire Kürsat "Chico" Yildirim bought an extra role in Dortmund's "Tatort" at a charity gala for 6,000 euros.

The gig is a lifelong dream for him. The perfect role? He sees several possibilities.

Filming is scheduled for early 2026, and the ex-con and reality star is looking forward to his role alongside "Tatort" detectives Faber and Herzog. Show more

Lucky lottery winner Kürsat Yildirim has already fulfilled many a dream with his millions - from a sports car fleet to a luxury watch collection.

Now the Dortmund native, better known by his nickname Chico, has treated himself to something that is considerably cheaper than a Lamborghini, but no less exclusive: The 45-year-old bought an extra role in "Tatort" from his home town at auction.

As reported by "Bild", the auction took place at the Kinderlachen Gala on Saturday evening in Dortmund. The former crane operator won the bid for an appearance in the ARD Sunday thriller for 6000 euros. Comedian Matze Knop (51), a friend of Chico's, had apparently also bid. But the one-off opportunity was worth even more to the lottery millionaire.

"This is a lifelong dream come true for me," said Yildirim after the auction. By his own account, he has been a big fan of the hit series since childhood and has only missed a few broadcasts. In "Tatort" with the working title "Blut und Wasser" (Blood and Water), the guest star will have to deal with the detectives Peter Faber and Rosa Herzog, played by Jörg Hartmann and Stefanie Reinsperger.

Chico sees himself as suitable for "the role of a generous Porsche driver"

Filming will take place from February 17 to March 18. Nothing is yet known about the plot. Chico himself is also in for a surprise as to which part the filmmakers will assign him. "Of course I would be suitable for several roles," the Dortmund native is convinced. "Because I've already been in prison myself, I could very well play a petty criminal. On the other hand, the role of a generous Porsche driver would also suit me well." There's only one thing he doesn't want: to end up as a corpse in a crime thriller.

Kürsat "Chico" Yildirim is no ordinary lottery winner. He came to Dortmund from Turkey with his family at the age of twelve. There he struggled with drug problems, petty crime and gambling addiction. But then, in 2022, fate took a turn for the better in one fell swoop: a huge lottery win.

Instead of living off the money quietly and secretly, he made his winnings of almost ten million euros public. "Chico", as he is known to friends and the public, turned into an entrepreneur and reality star. He recently announced that he had by no means squandered his lottery winnings, but had even been able to increase them through clever investments.

