Dortmund lottery winner Kürsat Yildirim is becoming increasingly skeptical: "It's unbelievable the lies people use to get my money." Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Unknown persons have tried to access Lotto Chico's account with a credit card scam. Thanks to the Post, however, Kürsat Yildirim discovered the scam - and a fake address under his name.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kürsat Yildirim, a German lottery millionaire, was once again the victim of a scam in which his mail was redirected and a new credit card was ordered.

The fraudsters wanted to use stolen data to block the card so that a new card would be sent to a fake address.

Yildirim was able to discover the fraud in time thanks to a request from the post office for a redirection order. Show more

Kürsat Yildirim became a millionaire in the fall of 2022: the 43-year-old won the lottery jackpot of 10 million euros.

Now the police are investigating a case of fraud for Lotto Chico, the spokesperson for the Dortmund authorities confirmed.

Yildirim received a gold credit card in the post - including a new PIN. "I was immediately skeptical and drove to the nearest ATM. They withdrew the card straight away - it had been blocked," he told the Bild newspaper.

Chico had already fallen victim to fraudsters in 2023, when they managed to scam him out of 10,000 euros. This time, their trick was even more sophisticated: the fraudsters entered a forwarding order at the post office in the Turkish man's name so that all letters to the millionaire were not sent to his actual address on Lake Phoenix, but to a fake address in Frankfurt am Main.

Luck in misfortune

They used the stolen data to block his credit card, simply by sending an email to his bank - the bank was then supposed to send a new card and PIN to the wrong address and the plan would have worked.

Chico had a stroke of luck because the post office asked the millionaire for confirmation of the forwarding order: "It also gave me the address in Frankfurt. I'm sure there's just a letterbox with my name on it. As far as I'm concerned, the criminals can wait there all winter," Yildirim commented on the incident.

Lotto-Chico is amazed at how some people want to take advantage of his good faith. He has become very skeptical: "It's unbelievable the lies they use to get my money."

