Prince William and his now wife Kate's love story began at Scotland's St Andrews University. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa

Every now and then, secrets involuntarily come to light during drinking games. According to a new biography, this is how the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton became official.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Prince William and Kate Middleton met and fell in love while at university.

The fact that the two are not just good friends, but lovers, is said to have become public unintentionally during a drinking game.

At least that is what Robert Jobson now claims in the new biography "Catherine, the Princess of Wales". Show more

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, met and fell in love while studying at the Scottish University of St. Andrews.

The fact that the two are not just good friends, but lovers, is said to have become public during a drinking game with their fellow students. At least that's what Robert Jobson claims in the new biography "Catherine, the Princess of Wales".

According to the US magazine "People", the book, which was published last week, looks back on the university days of the current heir to the British throne.

William and Kate played a round of "Never Have I Ever"

It is said that William and Kate took part in a round of "Never Have I Ever " together with other students.

The rules of the game are simple: people for whom the respective statement is not true have to take a sip of their drink.

According to Robert Jobson, it was Williams' ex-girlfriend Carly Massy-Birch who is said to have said: "I've never dated two people in this room."

The author also claims that Massy-Birch was well aware that William had to reach for the glass to confirm his relationship with his current wife.

Relationship was already an open secret

The relationship between William and Kate was already an open secret. However, the prince has not yet officially commented on his new relationship.

According to Robert Jobson, the prince is said to have reacted rather piqued to his ex-girlfriend's underhand maneuver. However, the friendship with his ex does not appear to have been permanently disrupted as a result.

At least Carly Massy-Birch was also invited to William and Kate's wedding in April 2011.

