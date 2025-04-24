Felicitas Woll and "DSDS" contestant Benjamin Max Piwko at a film premiere in Munich in April 2024. The couple have split up. IMAGO/Sven Simon

Actress Felicitas Woll and dance star Benjamin Piwko are no longer together. The couple broke up a year ago, as is now known.

Woll emphasizes that she enjoys being alone and sees her new phase of life as a personal development.

Actress Felicitas Woll, known from the series "Berlin, Berlin", has separated from her partner Benjamin Piwko.

In an interview, she talks openly about the end of the relationship and her new phase of life. "I don't need an anchor, I am my own anchor," she explains and emphasizes that she enjoys being alone. The break-up happened a year ago, but she is only now sharing the news with the public.

The relationship between the actress and the deaf martial artist, who lost his hearing due to a viral infection as an infant, became public knowledge in 2021.

Piwko was the first deaf contestant to take part in "Let's Dance" in 2019 and came third. The couple have a daughter together, who was born in 2018. Despite the intense relationship, in which sign language played a central role, the relationship is now over.

Felicitas Woll: "I enjoy being alone"

In an interview with "Frau im Spiegel", Woll describes the separation as a natural step in her development. She lives with her two daughters near Kassel and emphasizes that she is not looking for a new partner. "I enjoy being alone. I'm not lonely - that's a big difference," she says.

Felicitas Woll thanks her fans on Instagram for treating the separation with respect. Instagram

In her mid-40s, Felicitas Woll has found herself. "I used to be my biggest critic. Today I love myself. That feels damn good," she explains. She is getting to know herself better and accepts her feelings more than ever before.

Marriage was never an issue for Woll, not even with Piwko. "I was never the girl who dreamed of a white dress," she says.

From the end of April, she will be back on ZDF in the role of local reporter Beke Rieper in "New Wind in the Old Country", where her series character is also confronted with love confusion.

In real life, Felicitas Woll prefers to remain alone for the time being. "It's enriching to make my own decisions, without compromise or accountability. That doesn't mean I want to stay alone forever - but at the moment I'm really enjoying the freedom," she explains. Her motto in life is: "You have the deepest relationship with yourself." This attitude shows how clearly she is dealing with the separation.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

