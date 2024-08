A picture from better days: Maria Höfl-Riesch and Marcus Höfl at the "Ball des Sports" in Frankfurt in February 2024. Imago/APress

German skiing legend Maria Höfl-Riesch and her husband Marcus Höfl have announced their separation on social media: "After careful consideration and with a heavy heart."

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ski legend Maria Höfl-Riesch and her husband Marcus Höfl have announced their separation.

The two announced the end of their private relationship via Instagram.

Despite their separation, the ex-couple remain on friendly and professional terms. Show more

A dream couple of German sport is breaking up: Maria Höfl-Riesch (39) and Marcus Höfl (50) have informed their fans of the end of their relationship on Instagram.

In their joint statement, they write: "After careful consideration and with a heavy heart, we have decided to go our separate ways in the future."

Ski star Höfl-Reisch says that their lives have developed in too different directions. However, the couple want to remain connected both professionally and as friends.

Maria Höfl-Riesch continues on Instagram: "We had wonderful times together and will always have fond memories of them together. Please refrain from further inquiries. Maria & Marcus."

The dream sports couple married in April 2011

In spring 2010, Riesch and her manager Marcus Höfl announced that they were engaged. The civil ceremony took place in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on April 14, 2011, followed by the church wedding in Going am Wilden Kaiser on April 16.

