Love rumors about Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton

It's the hottest love rumor at the moment: Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton is said to have been spotted with influencer Kim Kardashian on a romantic weekend in England.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kim Kardashian and Formula One star Lewis Hamilton are fueling romance rumors after reportedly spending a weekend together in the Cotswolds in England.

The pair are said to have stayed at a luxury country hotel, where they made a point of being discreet and enjoyed a spa and dinner in private.

Kardashian and Hamilton have known each other for years, have been seen together time and again and are still in contact even after Kim's divorce. Show more

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are once again the subject of love rumors. The reality star and the Formula 1 world champion are said to have spent a weekend together in the Cotswolds.

Eyewitnesses claim to have seen the two at an exclusive country hotel - the stars have known each other for several years.

A luxurious stay

The mother of four, known for her successful career, traveled to England in her luxurious private jet. Arriving at Oxford Airport, she was taken to Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire in two vehicles, one of which was for her luggage.

An overnight stay at this historic property is said to cost from 1200 euros. Shortly after her arrival, Lewis Hamilton also arrived, landing directly on the hotel grounds in a helicopter.

Discretion and privacy

To ensure their privacy, Kim and Lewis were accompanied by three bodyguards. Two of them kept watch outside their room door so that they could remain undisturbed.

The evening was obviously all about relaxation for the two of them: They reserved the spa area exclusively for themselves, enjoyed a couple's massage and dined in a separate room. They left the hotel together on Sunday morning.

A long-standing acquaintance

The connection between Kim and Lewis goes back years. Back in 2014, they were photographed at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London together with their partners at the time. Lewis Hamilton maintained a close friendship with Kim's ex-husband Kanye West and attended several family events.

Even after Kim's divorce, the two stayed in touch and were seen together on various occasions, most recently at a New Year's Eve party in Aspen.

