So-called scam factories defraud people of thousands of dollars. Bernd Diekjobst/dpa-tmn

What once began as a marriage scam by individual fraudsters is now a globally organized business with billions in losses. Professional scam factories use dating portals, stolen identities and, increasingly, AI to prey on their victims.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On Valentine's Day, lovers around the world send words of love - and so do criminals. The marriage scam once practiced by lone offenders has developed into an international criminal industry with estimated losses in the billions around the globe.

The usual gateway for so-called "romance scams" are dating portals, says Jason Lane-Sellers, anti-fraud specialist at cyber security service provider Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions. "These are large 'business centers' that run these scams with scripts, data sources and instructions and spend a lot of time and effort on them."

Many scam factories operate in Myanmar and the Philippines, but they also exist in Dubai, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Latin America, says Lane-Sellers. The total losses are unknown. According to estimates by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in 2024, love scammers defrauded their victims of 1.1 billion dollars in the USA alone. The true sums are much higher, as cyber experts and prosecutors assume that the vast majority of those defrauded do not go to the police out of shame.

Basically, little has changed in the scam that has been around for centuries: The con artist feigns love, gains trust and then demands money under varying pretexts - be it for a supposedly sick child or after a fictitious car accident. "The most effective love scammers choose their victims carefully," says Lane-Sellers. "They lurk on dating portals and apps, and sometimes the scammers even create individual profiles."

Professional search for suitable victims

In a more recent variant, the perpetrators do not ask for money, but persuade their victims to "invest" in supposedly surefire companies and projects - a combination of love scams and investment fraud. "These crimes are committed out of veritable fraud factories in which countless people are forced into slave-like conditions to keep this fraud industry alive," says Thomas Goger, spokesman for the Central Cybercrime Unit at the Public Prosecutor General's Office in Bamberg, Germany.

"The identities used are often simply copied from other dating sites or social networks and therefore appear authentic," says a spokesperson for the Hamburg dating portal Lemonswan.

According to an analysis by the cyber experts at Lexis Nexis Risk Solutions, many perpetrators systematically scour the internet and social media before making initial contact and gather information about their victims - criminal customer acquisition. The scammers divide their targets into "business segments" and analyze the appropriate scam - "whether love, investment or authorized bank transfer fraud," says Lane-Sellers. "If they manage to get hold of personal data via security loopholes, they know names, addresses and user details."

AI helps with fake love messages

After initial contact on a dating portal, fraudsters usually try to move the conversation to external channels such as email or chat programs. Particularly professional offenders also use AI chatbots. With the help of machines, the scammers can succeed in writing or even making phone calls in languages that seem completely foreign to them. "The combination of initial human contact on the platform and AI-supported continuation outside of it makes this scam particularly dangerous and difficult to see through," says the Lemonswan spokesperson.

Attacks carefully prepared and executed

The really sophisticated attacks, in which six-figure sums are stolen, are often operations that last for weeks or months, says Lane-Sellers. "A scammer may be in contact with dozens of their targets at the same time, just as any good customer service representative of a legitimate company would be in contact with their customers via chat services."

Myanmar in particular has become known as a location for scam factories. These are hermetically sealed office complexes to which the "employees" are lured under false promises and where they are subsequently held captive. Under pressure from Japan and other countries, there have recently been major raids in which, according to media reports, thousands of forced laborers have been freed.

So far, it has been virtually impossible for international law enforcement agencies to take action against the fraudulent factories. "It is extremely difficult to attribute the numerous German cases to specific foreign actors," says Senior Public Prosecutor Goger at the Bamberg Central Office. "However, we are currently holding very intensive talks with our partners in South East Asia in order to improve the exchange of information."

Successful love swindlers cause double damage: In addition to empty bank accounts, they leave behind broken hearts. But scammers are also a big problem for dating portals. Multi-level security systems are now commonplace. These are continuously trained in order to be able to quickly detect changes in the methods and strategies of scammers, says a spokeswoman for the dating agency Parship.

At Lemonswan, this includes the manual checking of new user profiles by "bouncers", plus additional automated risk classification. Automated analysis of conspicuous user behavior is standard in the industry. Examples: identical messages from one account to many users or unusual login patterns, as the Lemonswan spokesperson explains.

