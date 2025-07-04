A little competition on stage never hurts. "Donnschtig-Jass" presenter Rainer Maria Salzgeber (right) with star guest Luca Hänni. Picture: SRF

Rainer Maria Salzgeber is back - visibly slimmer and also a little lighter on the microphone. At the season opener of "Donnschtig-Jass", the presenter is surprisingly reserved.

The "Donnschtig-Jass " - for many, it's a bit like the bratwurst at the village festival: you know exactly what to expect. There is jass, singing and partying. And one person is always in the thick of it: Rainer Maria Salzgeber.

But lo and behold: in summer 2025, everything seems a little different.

The popular "Donnschtig-Jass" presenter looks visibly slimmer at yesterday's start of the season, almost as if he's had a makeover.

And: along with the kilos, his ego as a presenter also seems to have shrunk a little - at least at first glance.

Slimmer than ever: SRF presenter Rainer Maria Salzgeber. Picture: SRF

In fact, Salzgeber's moderation this time seems remarkably measured, almost pleasantly restrained.

His famous charm still shines through, of course, but the new "Salzi" seems to have understood: Less can be more.

The new lightness of Rainer Maria Salzgeber

Especially in those Jass circles that usually like to accuse him of having too big an ego, this new restraint should be noted with quiet pleasure.

And: apart from a short interlude at the beginning, the entire trio of presenters Salzgeber, Büsser and Kälin keep a low profile when it comes to self-presentation - instead there is more room for Jass sport, regional issues and culture.

In his element: Rainer Maria Salzgeber with Olympic ski champion Mathilde Gremaud. Picture: SRF

The fact that Salzgeber plays it light and easy at the start probably has something to do with his guests. With Olympic freestyle champion Mathilde Gremaud and SRF field hockey icon Mario Rottaris, he has two sports stars at his side - definitely guests from his comfort zone.

The former national team host visibly blossoms in Düdingen when he is able to mediate between ice hockey nostalgia and freestyle anecdotes. You can sense that this is someone who loves sport with all his heart and soul - and who is still a sports presenter at heart.

Luca Hänni competes with Rainer Maria Salzgeber

Nevertheless, a little competition on stage never hurts. Luca Hänni brings the village square to the boil with his new song - and proves once again with his charming manner that he has long been much more than just one of many former casting show winners.

Sure value: comedian Peach Weber provided down-to-earth laughs as usual. Picture: SRF

And of course, there's one person who can never be missing when it comes to down-to-earth fare: Peach Weber.

Once again, the comedian made the village square laugh - without a big show, without spectacle, simply with a few laconic sentences and his typically unagitated style.

While others vie for attention with a lot of fanfare, a few lines are enough for the man from Aargau to have the audience on the benches laughing. A nice contrast to the new comedy generation - and that's exactly why the old master still works after all these years.

Stefan Büsser's surprising victory

The off-road challenge with the Ziesel tracked vehicles provides additional entertainment.

On an exciting course, Stefan Büsser wins by a wafer-thin margin and rather surprisingly against Mathilde Gremaud - whereupon Salzgeber can't help but make a witty remark: "Now I have to listen to this again for weeks."

Mathilde Gremaud and Stefan Büsser in an off-road duel: it's fast-paced on the "Ziesel" - with a close happy ending for Büsser (right). Picture: SRF

Of course there was also a game of cards. Muolen SG narrowly won the Differenzlen against the neighboring municipality of Häggenschwil SG - with 88 to 92 difference points.

It is now clear that the next venue will be Muolen.

Ready for the new "Donnschtig-Jass" tour: presenter Rainer-Maria Salzgeber next to Stefan Büsser with his bike in Valais design. Picture: SRF

And Salzgeber? He can hardly wait to get pedaling and cycle to eastern Switzerland. The new bike in Valais design is already gleaming happily for the camera - and you can be sure:

His adventures on two wheels will get plenty of airtime again in the coming issues.

But six-pack or not, self-promotion or not - after this surprisingly slimmed-down start, "Salzi" can pat himself on the back a little more in the upcoming shows.

