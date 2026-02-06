  1. Residential Customers
"Ewigi Liebi" movie Luca Hänni: "I discussed the kissing scenes with Christina in advance"

Carlotta Henggeler

6.2.2026

The Swiss cult musical "Ewigi Liebi" is now coming to the cinema. In an interview with blue News, the leading actors talk about great love - and whether kissing in front of the camera causes jealousy in private.

06.02.2026, 23:26

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The hit musical "Ewigi Liebi" will be released in cinemas as a modern romcom on February 12, 2026.
  • The film features well-known Swiss stars. Singer Luca Hänni makes a convincing acting debut and numerous dialect hits from the last 30 years are featured.
  • blue News met the main actors Susanne Kunz, Pasquale Aleardi, Elena Flury and Luca Hänni for an interview.
Show more

Preparations for the world premiere of "Ewigi Liebi" at Zurich's Abaton cinema are in full swing and the smell of popcorn is in the air.

From February 12, the more modern version of the Swiss cult musical "Ewigi Liebi" - just in time for Valentine's Day - the romcom is coming to the big screen.

In a short love interview with blue News, the four main actors talk openly about feelings of love, intimate scenes on set and jealousy.

Find out what the love questions trigger in the main cast in the video.

