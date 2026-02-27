In Italy, large dogs are now allowed on board airplanes. (symbolic image) Sven Hoppe/dpa

What if the person sitting next to you on the flight is a German shepherd? This is now permitted in Italy. The airline Ita considers this to be family-friendly.

DPA dpa

The Italian Lufthansa subsidiary Ita Airways is the first airline in Europe to allow larger dogs on board its aircraft. In future, pets weighing up to 30 kilograms will be allowed to fly on Ita aircraft, the airline announced in Rome. Sheepdogs, Dalmatians and bull terriers, for example, can fall into this weight category. The space for the four-legged friend must be paid for separately.

Up to now, most airlines have had a maximum weight limit of eight kilograms. At Ita, dogs weighing up to ten kilograms are now permitted. The plan for even heavier animals is regarded by some in the industry as a pilot project.

When asked by Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the parent company said that there are currently no such plans for Lufthansa. "Our airlines always decide independently when it comes to details of the product range."

Ita boss: dogs now "part of the family" in many cases

Initially, the offer is only limited to domestic flights within Italy. The national flight supervisory authority Enac has already granted permission. However, the dogs must wear a muzzle and be kept on a lead. They are always allocated a window seat, where they must sit on a particularly absorbent carpet on the floor. The owner gets the seat next to it.

Ita explains the innovation with the desire of many passengers to take their pets with them on vacation trips. Its German Managing Director Joerg Eberhart said that pets are often "part of the family" these days. "We want every journey to start and end together, without separations."

Passengers with a fear of dogs are allowed to change

Until now, larger dogs have had to be stowed in a cage in the baggage hold together with their suitcases when traveling by plane. This can be a traumatic experience for animals due to the cramped conditions, noise and temperatures. Many dog owners therefore prefer to travel long distances by car, leave their pets behind or avoid traveling altogether.

However, not everyone will like the idea of having large dogs on board in the future. After a test flight from Milan to Rome a few months ago, Ita already announced that passengers would be allowed to change seats if they were afraid of dogs or had an allergy.

Lufthansa has held a 41 percent stake in the former Alitalia since last year, but intends to increase its shareholding. The Italian state remains the majority shareholder. There is no exact date yet for when the first scheduled flight with large dogs on board will take off.