When autocrats take to the ice, it's rarely about faith, but about power. Religious rituals become a political stage - cold, calculated and effectively staged.

Christian Thumshirn

The Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko dives into the ice-cold water for the Orthodox Epiphany - the video is distributed by his own press office.

Religious rituals stand for humility, purification and community. But when political leaders celebrate them in public, they take on a second level. Images, gestures and symbols are used in a targeted manner - not only for faith, but also for the camera.

Between tradition and staging

On the Orthodox feast of the Epiphany, believers step into the freezing cold water. For many, it is a silent act of faith. For others, the ritual becomes a stage.

The video shows where religious tradition ends - and political message begins.

