The ESC mascot Lumo was presented in Basel. Keystone

It is the first ESC mascot for many years: "Lumo" is intended to arouse anticipation for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025 in Basel. His fiery hair is particularly striking.

Keystone-SDA SDA

"Lumo" was designed by design student Lynn Brunner. The mascot for the staging of the major event in Basel's St. Jakobshalle is intended to embody the values of the "United by Music" claim. On Wednesday, those responsible at Host City Basel and SRG presented five designs that had made it to the final.

Thirty-six of over 1,100 eligible students from the FHNW School of Art and Design and the Basel School of Design took part in the competition.

The ESC program begins on 11 May with the opening ceremony and continues with two semi-finals on 13 and 15 May as well as various preview shows until the "Grand Final" on 17 May in the St. Jakobshalle. Tickets will go on sale for the second round on March 27.