Luxor becomes the stage for new sensations: Two restored tombs with exceptionally well-preserved wall paintings from the heyday of the pharaonic empire are now accessible - the Luxor Museum is showing the original closure wall from Tutankhamun's tomb for the first time.

Christian Thumshirn

The necropolis of Thebes-West in Upper Egypt is considered one of the best-researched archaeological sites in the world - and still surprises archaeologists time and time again.

Tombs and secrets

Now several discoveries in Luxor are causing a stir: Two tombs from the 18th dynasty that were only uncovered a few years ago are accessible for the first time. At the same time, the Luxor Museum is showing an object that has never been on public display before: the original closure wall from Tutankhamun's tomb.

Everyday Egyptian life 3300 years ago

The excellently preserved wall paintings in the two tombs are particularly impressive. It is precisely everyday scenes like these that are at the heart of modern archaeology today: after all, it is not just pharaohs and gold treasures that interest researchers, but above all the lives of the people behind the monuments.

Find out why the pictures from Luxor are so special in the video above.

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