Macaulay Culkin and his partner Brenda Song. The couple have two children. Archive picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/dpa

Macaulay Culkin is known as the rascal from "Kevin - Home Alone". Now he has told us in an interview: His children have seen the film - but didn't recognize their dad. Culkin thinks that's a good thing.

Carlotta Henggeler

Macaulay Culkin's children Dakota (4) and Carson (3) do not recognize their father in the cult film "Kevin - Home Alone", even though they watch it regularly.

Culkin wants to preserve this childlike illusion for as long as possible, but his eldest son is beginning to notice parallels between him and the film character.

The actor spoke about this during his tour "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin" and expressed his delight at the childlike ignorance. Show more

Macaulay Culkin became a Christmas icon as "Kevin". Today, he watches the cult film with his own sons - but they have no idea that the cheeky boy on screen is their father.

For millions of people, "Kevin - Home Alone" is as much a part of the Christmas season as baking cookies and decorating the Christmas tree.

The movie made Macaulay Culkin (45) a megastar in 1990 - and apparently the classic is also regularly shown in his home. What's special: His sons Dakota and Carson, whom he has with his fiancée Brenda Song (37), do not recognize their own father on screen.

During a performance of his tour "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin", the actor gave a private insight. His boys would watch the film "a lot" - without realizing that Kevin McCallister is actually their own father.

"They have no idea that I'm Kevin," says Culkin, according to People magazine. By way of explanation, the former child star points out that his sons are only three and four years old. Nevertheless, he wants to "keep up the illusion for as long as possible".

Culkin almost unmasked as "Kevin"

But the older Dakota seems to be starting to get suspicious. Culkin tells of an evening when he put his son to bed.

Dakota asked questions about his siblings - and when the 45-year-old showed him a family photo, the telltale reaction followed. Dakota looked at him and said, "That kid looks like Kevin." Culkin immediately deflected - after all, the cover should last a little longer.

