Lily Collins at the premiere of the fourth season of "Emily in Paris". The fact that the fifth season is taking place in Rome instead of the French capital is seen as a threat to tourism in Paris. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/dpa

The next season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris will be set in Rome instead of the French capital. This is a thorn in the side of the economy. Now even President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out about it.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you The next season of the Netflix series Emily in Paris is no longer set in Paris, but in Rome.

Since its launch in 2020, fans of the series have proven to be a lucrative source of income for the Parisian economy.

Fans come to the city as tourists, and some have even chosen it as their new home.

As the relocation of the series could have a negative impact on this development, French President Emmanuel Macron has now announced that he will "fight hard" to bring "Emily" back to Paris. Show more

"'Emily in Paris' in Rome makes no sense." Some fans of the Netflix series, whose next season will no longer be set in the French capital but in Italy, will probably have thought the same thing. In this case, however, the quote comes from an unusual source: French President Emmanuel Macron himself.

The background is, of course, political: since its premiere in 2020, the romantic dramedy series has become a veritable source of income for the Parisian economy: Numerous fans travel to the capital to visit places they know from their favorite show.

"We will fight hard for it"

Even an increase in inquiries from real estate agents can be traced back to the show. The fact that Emily, played by British actress Lily Collins, will instead experience adventures in Italy in the fifth season is therefore a thorn in the side of politicians.

"We will fight hard for it," Macron promised in an interview with the US entertainment magazine "Variety" when asked how he intends to bring Emily back. The producers of the show will be asked to stay in Paris in the future.

In fact, France's First Family has already been directly involved with the show: Brigitte Macron made a brief guest appearance in an episode of the fourth season. "I was super proud," Macron commented on his wife's cameo. And then went on to talk about the political background: "I think it's good for the image of France. 'Emily in Paris' is super positive in terms of the country's attractiveness."