Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate

The Madame Tussauds Museum in London is exhibiting a new wax figure of Princess Kate. It shows her with a beaming smile, as she recently did at the garden party on May 20. Otherwise, the look-alike appears very waxy.

The figure wears a pink dress by Jenny Packham, silver shoes by Gianvito Rossi and a replica of Princess Diana's tiara.

It is the first garden party since Princess Kate's illness. The 43-year-old greeted the invited guests with a beaming smile. Show more

The Madame Tussauds wax museum in London has unveiled a new figure of Princess Kate.

The 43-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William (42) has a beaming smile and is wearing a pink, dazzling dress by star designer Jenny Packham and silver high heels by Gianvito Rossi.

On her head she has an exact replica of a tiara once worn by Princess Diana, as the British news agency PA reported, citing a press release.

Pastel yellow dress with matching fascinator

Meanwhile, the real Princess Kate made her first appearance in two years at a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. With a beaming smile, she walked down the steps into the garden alongside her top hat-wearing husband to the waiting guests on May 20, as can be seen in pictures.

For the occasion, Kate had donned a pastel yellow dress with a matching headdress, known as a fascinator.

The Princess of Wales had to take a long break last year. In mid-January 2024, she underwent an abdominal operation. While she was still recovering from the procedure, she was diagnosed with cancer. She began chemotherapy soon afterwards. Since completing the treatment in September 2024, she has gradually returned to her royal duties.

