  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Creepy Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate

dpa

21.5.2025 - 07:30

Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate
Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate. On her head is an exact replica of a tiara once worn by Princess Diana.

On her head is an exact replica of a tiara once worn by Princess Diana.

Image: dpa

Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate. Madame Tussauds in London has unveiled a new figure of Princess Kate.

Madame Tussauds in London has unveiled a new figure of Princess Kate.

Image: dpa

Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate. Royal comeback: At the garden party on May 20, Kate wore a pastel yellow dress with a matching headdress, a so-called fascinator.

Royal comeback: At the garden party on May 20, Kate wore a pastel yellow dress with a matching headdress, a so-called fascinator.

Image: dpa

Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate
Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate. On her head is an exact replica of a tiara once worn by Princess Diana.

On her head is an exact replica of a tiara once worn by Princess Diana.

Image: dpa

Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate. Madame Tussauds in London has unveiled a new figure of Princess Kate.

Madame Tussauds in London has unveiled a new figure of Princess Kate.

Image: dpa

Madame Tussauds unveils new wax figure of Princess Kate. Royal comeback: At the garden party on May 20, Kate wore a pastel yellow dress with a matching headdress, a so-called fascinator.

Royal comeback: At the garden party on May 20, Kate wore a pastel yellow dress with a matching headdress, a so-called fascinator.

Image: dpa

The Madame Tussauds Museum in London is exhibiting a new wax figure of Princess Kate. It shows her with a beaming smile, as she recently did at the garden party on May 20. Otherwise, the look-alike appears very waxy.

DPA

21.05.2025, 07:30

21.05.2025, 09:04

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Madame Tussauds in London has unveiled a new wax figure of Princess Kate, inspired by her appearance at the garden party on May 20.
  • The figure wears a pink dress by Jenny Packham, silver shoes by Gianvito Rossi and a replica of Princess Diana's tiara.
  • It is the first garden party since Princess Kate's illness. The 43-year-old greeted the invited guests with a beaming smile.
Show more

The Madame Tussauds wax museum in London has unveiled a new figure of Princess Kate.

The 43-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William (42) has a beaming smile and is wearing a pink, dazzling dress by star designer Jenny Packham and silver high heels by Gianvito Rossi.

On her head she has an exact replica of a tiara once worn by Princess Diana, as the British news agency PA reported, citing a press release.

Pastel yellow dress with matching fascinator

Meanwhile, the real Princess Kate made her first appearance in two years at a garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. With a beaming smile, she walked down the steps into the garden alongside her top hat-wearing husband to the waiting guests on May 20, as can be seen in pictures.

All over. Dark family secret destroys Archduke's love after just a few months

All overDark family secret destroys Archduke's love after just a few months

For the occasion, Kate had donned a pastel yellow dress with a matching headdress, known as a fascinator.

The Princess of Wales had to take a long break last year. In mid-January 2024, she underwent an abdominal operation. While she was still recovering from the procedure, she was diagnosed with cancer. She began chemotherapy soon afterwards. Since completing the treatment in September 2024, she has gradually returned to her royal duties.

More videos on the topic

More from the department

Ski suit from Klosters vacation under the hammer. Princess Diana's clothes to be auctioned off

Ski suit from Klosters vacation under the hammerPrincess Diana's clothes to be auctioned off

Account of her childhood is

Account of her childhood is "nonsensical"Meghan's half-brother plans book with revelations

Dispute over security. Prince Harry suffers legal defeat in police protection case

Dispute over securityPrince Harry suffers legal defeat in police protection case

More from the department

Müller/Giacobbo polarize. Why Circus Knie is now making jokes about Trump

Müller/Giacobbo polarizeWhy Circus Knie is now making jokes about Trump

Current. Almost a third of respondents have already shoplifted at work

CurrentAlmost a third of respondents have already shoplifted at work

Literature. Legal novel about Switzerland's treatment of undocumented migrants

LiteratureLegal novel about Switzerland's treatment of undocumented migrants