Madonna (center) with her boyfriend Akeem Morris (left) in Siena, where she watched the "Palio di Siena" horse race, which takes place every year on her birthday. Bild: IMAGO/Avalon.red

Pop icon Madonna celebrated her 67th birthday in Tuscany - with a big party at Sting's villa, fireworks and a very special birthday cake.

The celebration began with a dinner for friends and family and ended with fireworks.

The highlight was a Labubu birthday cake in the iconic Gaultier cone bra. Show more

Madonna turned 67 years old on August 16. She celebrated her birthday with big festivities in Tuscany, Italy.

According to British tabloids such as "The Sun", she rented Sting's historic villa for the occasion, which cost around 18,000 pounds (around 19,583 francs) for two nights. According to the reports, Madonna may also have received a special price for the property surrounded by vineyards due to her long-standing friendship with Sting.

The celebrations began with a dinner for friends and family and ended with a fireworks display. Guests included four of Madonna's six children - Lourdes, Rocco, Stella and Estere - as well as close friends and her current partner, footballer Akeem Morris (29).

A special highlight of the celebration was the birthday cake. It featured a Labubu figure wearing the iconic cone-shaped bra designed by Jean Paul Gaultier for Madonna. "Happy Birthday Madudu" was written on the cake.

Before the celebration at Sting's estate, Madonna attended the historic horse race "Palio di Siena", which takes place every year on August 16 in Siena.

