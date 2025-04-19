Presenter Lynn Grütter is on the lookout for unconventional lifestyles in the new documentary "abNORMAL". The presenter visits people who consciously live differently.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new documentary series questions social norms and starts with the topic of alternative forms of relationships.

Presenter Lynn Grütter meets Mael, a trans man, among others, and gives an insight into non-monogamous life models.

At the Jupiterhaus in Zurich, she meets a cross-generational community that lives communally and pursues mutual support as a life principle.

"abNORMAL" will be shown on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 8.30 pm on blue Zoom. Show more

What is normal - and who decides? The new documentary series "abNORMAL" opens with this question and focuses on people who live beyond social norms. Presenter Lynn Grütter focuses on alternative forms of relationships - in particular polyamory.

A central portrait is dedicated to Mael. The trans person is married, but consciously lives a polyamorous life. Mael's relationship partners also cultivate emotional closeness with other people. In the documentary, Mael provides an open insight into his own life - and into a relationship model that is based on transparency, trust and complexity.

"It's enriching when we have people in our home who all like each other," says Mael. Everyone can contribute something. Marriage is merely a legal act - not an expression of a special bond with a particular person.

When asked what life is like in a polyamorous relationship, Mael replies: "I imagine a conventional relationship to be strict." You would have to fulfill all the needs of one person. "I find that very stressful." In Mael's life model, on the other hand, expectations and emotional burdens are spread across several people. Watch the documentary to find out how Mael deals with jealousy.

In addition to polyamorous lifestyles, the documentary also presents alternative forms of living - such as the Jupiterhaus in Zurich. 16 people aged between 22 and 62 live together in the listed building. It is a communal housing project that deliberately focuses on solidarity, exchange and social interaction. "I've been on this mission for 25 years," says Elana Andermatt, a resident of the Jupiterhaus.

You can watch part 1 of "abNORMAL" here:

Fancy more? Continue here with part 2:

More from the department