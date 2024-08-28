They say "I do" in Geiranger: the shaman Durek Verrett and Princess Märtha Louise. Picture: Lise Åserud/dpa

Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett are getting married next weekend. Netflix is also attending the wedding - a scandal for the royal family and the Norwegian media.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett are getting married on August 31, accompanied by a Netflix team filming a documentary about the couple.

Netflix's participation in the wedding is a first for the Norwegian royal court and is causing irritation in both the media and the family.

Despite their participation in the wedding, the royal family members will not be filmed and have decided to stay away from the documentary. Show more

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway (52) and sex guru Durek Verrett (49) have been engaged for a good two years . Now they are getting married on August 31. The wedding will of course be attended by their respective families, but as is now also known: Netflix will also be on site.

The presence of the streaming service is highly surprising, as it is a first for the royal court in Norway. However, Märtha Louise continues to swim against the tide - even when she made her relationship with Verrett public in 2019, which the press and her family didn't like. Especially when the guru spoke openly about his sex life: he had sex three to four times a day.

Now this feeling is repeating itself, because the Norwegian press thinks it's wrong and the family is simply irritated. Märtha Louise may no longer be an active member of the Royal Family, but she is still a princess. Even if she is currently concentrating on her "vocation as a clairvoyant and therapist in alternative medicine".

Family members do not want to be filmed

The US streaming service Netflix will now be present at the wedding with cameras - the reason? A documentary that has been filming about the future couple for a year, of course.

It is not known how much the deal was - but it is doubtful that it is more than Harry and Meghan's. The Sussexes signed a contract worth 80 million.

The wedding will be filmed, as will Märtha Louise and Durek - all other family members are staying well clear, writes the British Daily Mail, among others. The bride's children, parents and younger brother are not available for the streaming service - but they will still attend the wedding.

The celebrations will take place from August 29 until Saturday, August 31. The wedding ceremony will then take place in a luxury hotel in the village of Geiranger.

