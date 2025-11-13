"The Inconceivables" perform magic again! In the third installment of the popular film series, the thieving magicians get support from a new generation. blue News met Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and co. for an interview.

"The more you think you see, the easier it is to fool you." With these powerful words and a clever card trick, "The Incredibles " launched their film series in 2013. The combination of a spectacular show, smart characters with cunning lines and a Robin Hood story worked and went down really well with audiences. Even though the audience knows that they are being taken for fools.

After all, a magic trick in a movie works even easier than on a stage thanks to editing and editing... But the "Four Horsemen" are so cool with Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson and Dave Franco that the concept works. They know how to sell the magic, presenting their tricks not only with style, but also technically convincingly.

A new generation of illusionists arrives

Now the thieving magicians return for the third part of the film series. The original group of legendary "Four Horseman" will be joined by a new group of illusionists. They are embodied by the acting talents Dominic Sessa, Ariana Greenblatt and Justice Smith. Together they fight a global criminal network led by the unscrupulous businesswoman Monika Vanderberg (Rosamund Pike), who wants to expand her empire with a rare type of valuable diamond.

The tried and tested still works. It is still fun to watch the cunning magicians perform their spectacular magic tricks. And the clash between the old and young illusionists makes for some funny moments.

Escape in a racing car

But at times the movie tries to sell the audience for being much more stupid than necessary. The fact that Dominic Sessa climbs into a Formula 1 racing car in Abu Dhabi and escapes in it, for example, cannot be credibly explained by any magic trick in the world.

In an interview with blue News, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and co. reveal how good their skills as magicians actually are, what their favorite tricks are and which "magic moments" they have experienced in the cinema.

"Now You See Me: Now You Don't - The Inconceivables 3" is now showing at blue Cinema.

The "Magic Moments" of Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher and Co.

