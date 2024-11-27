Langkawi Beach in Malaysia: pretty quiet. Pexels

If you love Thailand but are looking for peace and quiet, you'll find it in Malaysia. The country on the Malaysian peninsula offers untouched nature, endless beaches and sustainable tourism. The latter comes at a price.

The Swiss are in vacation fever. The booking season started earlier than usual this year. Particularly striking: "Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea are currently recording the biggest year-on-year increase," says Markus Flick from Kuoni, Helvetic Tours and Kuoni Specialists to blue News. Southeast Asia is therefore right on trend.

Peace and seclusion instead of parties and tourists

Bangkok by night. Unsplash

Full moon parties in Koh Phangan, drunken tourists on Khao San Road in Bangkok - Thailand's hotspots are groaning under the weight of mass tourism. According to the online platform MoneyTransfers, there were 118.5 tourists for every local on the vacation island of Phuket in 2023. By comparison, there are 21.3 tourists per Venetian in Venice.

If you don't want to miss out on nasi goreng, white sandy beaches and lush rainforests, but don't feel like queuing at Wat Phra Kaeo temple, you'll find just the right peace and quiet in the neighboring state. Malaysia is considered the pearl of the South China Sea. The country consists of the Malay Peninsula, where the capital Kuala Lumpur is located, and the Malay part of the island of Borneo. "Malaysia has far fewer tourists than Thailand," says Stephan Roemer from Swiss tour operator Tourasia.

Unspoiled nature and endless sandy beaches

Langkawi Beach at sunset. Unsplash

Langkawi Beach in Malaysia almost looks like Phuket. Unsplash

Thailand is known for its iconic beaches - from the turquoise bays of Phuket to the secluded islands of the Andaman Sea. But especially in the high season, one towel follows the next. The magic of the Indian Ocean can be felt much better on the island of Borneo. Sabah and Sarawak are two remote beaches and a quiet alternative to the tourist hotspots. The Perhentian Islands and Redang on the east coast are also beautiful beach destinations where visitors can still find untouched nature and tranquillity. "Phuket is practically opposite Langkawi - but is much more populated," says Roemer. The nature on the islands is similar. And: "The Malaysian nature in the jungle and the beautiful beaches offer the ideal environment for vacations in Southeast Asia."

Sustainable tourism strategy

The mangrove forests in Malaysia are protected.

Tea plantations in Malaysia. Unsplash

In the 70s, the hippie trail made Thailand one of the most popular destinations for backpackers from the West. While Bangkok became a hotspot for tourists, Malaysia was largely spared the hype. As tourism in Malaysia developed later, the issue of sustainability was deeply embedded in its tourism strategy. There are numerous initiatives such as geoparks, nature reserves and community-based tourism projects.

The sustainability strategy is also reflected in the hotel offering. Thailand may lead in terms of accommodation choice and value for money, as it offers a huge selection of hotels to suit all budgets. In Malaysia, on the other hand, there are fewer hotels overall, but mainly sustainable and luxurious facilities. So although Malaysia is slightly cheaper than Thailand in a direct comparison of the cost of living, there are fewer budget-friendly accommodations and hostels for tourists. A trip to Malaysia can therefore be more expensive than a trip to Thailand.

Culinary and cultural differences - and similarities

There are numerous street food stalls in Malaysia. Unsplash

Malaysian cuisine combines Malay, Chinese and Indian flavors: from aromatic curries and street food in Penang to traditional Chinese dishes in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia is a paradise for those who want to discover new flavors and combinations. But street food is also an absolute must-try in Malaysian cuisine - similar to Thailand.

Thailand offers a vibrant party scene where alcohol is available late into the night in tourist areas. Despite restrictions on sales at certain times of the day, the nightlife remains relaxed and diverse. In Malaysia, on the other hand, alcohol consumption is more heavily regulated, especially in Muslim-majority regions. In tourist areas such as Kuala Lumpur, alcohol is available, but the party scene is manageable - nightlife is generally quieter and more reserved.

Authentic adventure vs. comfort and safety

Of course, both countries have their advantages. Those who travel to Malaysia benefit from an authentic experience. However, the infrastructure is not as advanced as in Thailand. Depending on the region, the country is also strongly Muslim and conservative. Women traveling alone may face challenges in some situations. The FDFA considers Malaysia to be "generally a stable country". According to the FDFA, Thailand is even considered safe.

Ultimately, it depends on which type of trip you prefer. One thing is clear: Malaysia is still much less touristy. "Our Swiss customers book a trip to Thailand ten times more often than to Malaysia," explains Roemer. If you can't decide, you don't have to: both countries offer numerous combination tours that allow you to experience the best of Thailand and Malaysia.

Mycation editor Jenny Wagner has traveled to Thailand and Malaysia and takes stock for blue News.