More than 20 years after the series finale, one of the most iconic sitcoms of the 2000s is returning. The first trailer for "Malcolm in the Middle: Unfair as Ever" shows: The chaotic family is still as loud, quirky and mercilessly honest as ever.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Malcom Mittendrin" achieved cult status in the 2000s.

The TV series told the story of a highly gifted boy who has to assert himself in a chaotic family.

Fans can look forward to the original cast as well as new characters.

The four-part mini-series will run from April 10, 2026 on Disney+ (in the blue SuperMax package). Show more

Fans of the cult series have had to wait more than two decades for a sequel. The time has finally come at the beginning of April. A four-part revival series will bring the chaotic cult family "Wilkerson" back to the screen.

The newly released trailer for the mini-series "Malcolm Mittendrin: Unfair as ever" reveals that the content of the new episodes will build on the successful formula of the original series. The first images already show the direction of the sequel: Bryan Cranston, also known from "Breaking Bad", exposes himself.

Pure chaos is also pre-programmed in the mini-series. Malcom once again has to assert himself in the turbulent everyday life of the "Wilkerson". Only now he has a family of his own.

Fans can look forward to cult references and the original cast. Frankie Muniz once again slips into the role of Malcom. The US-American became a star as a child thanks to the role and earned around 40 million US dollars with the hit series.

Original cast returns

The other characters from the original cast are also back: Bryan Cranston once again plays father Hal, while Jane Kaczmarek can be seen as mother Lois. The two celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary in the sequel.

Of course, the siblings are not to be missed either. Christopher Kennedy Masterson also owes his breakthrough to the series and plays Malcom's older brother Francis. The other older brother Reese is also back, played by Justin Berfield.

But there are also new characters. For example, Keeley Karsten, known from "The Fable Men", who plays Malcom's daughter ...

The four-part revival series starts on April 10 on Disney+, which is available in the blue SuperMax package.

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