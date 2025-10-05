Manga master Go Nagai visits Switzerland for the first time and is celebrated by his fans in Bellinzona. In this interview, he talks about his hopes for the younger generation and the opportunities and risks of AI.

Paolo Beretta

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Japan Matsuri in Bellinzona, a Japanese cultural festival, attracted almost 19,000 visitors - more than ever before.

The star guest is Japanese manga artist Go Nagai . In an interview with blue News, he talks about the young generation, artificial intelligence and the power of his imagination.

In the interview, Go Nagai reveals that he was inspired by the castles of Bellinzona - perhaps they will soon appear in one of his next mangas. Show more

Go Nagai, probably the most famous mangaka in the world, was a guest in Ticino.

As the guest of honor at the Japan Matsuri in Bellinzona - a festival that has been celebrating Japanese culture, art and tradition since 2012 - he caused a sensation among anime and manga fans.

A living legend

He is a true icon - and as soon as you list his creations, the faces light up: UFO Robot Grendizer, Mazinger Z and Goldorak. With these characters, the now 80-year-old author has written pop culture history.

Mangas that connect generations

Since the early 80s, his works have shaped entire generations - and they still inspire millions today because they combine action with hope and questions about the future.

In an interview with blue News, the maestro talks about the big questions of our time: faith in young people, the opportunities and dangers of artificial intelligence - and why Bellinzona particularly inspired him.

