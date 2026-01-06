In the "On the Rocks" talk, comedy star Manu Burkart talks about the imminent end of Divertimento, why he was never really able to enjoy his success and why mountain peaks get him into trouble.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Bucket List" is the name of Divertimento's last tour. How much longer will Manu Burkart and Jonny Fischer be performing the piece? Burkart talks about this in the "On the Rocks" interview with host Frank Richter.

The Zurich native reveals that, despite his SRF series "Hüttengeschichten", he can't remember mountain passes and peaks.

And he tells us what is still at the top of his personal bucket list. Show more

"Bucketlist" is the name of the very last program by Swiss comedy stars Divertimento.

Are Manu Burkart and Jonny Fischer really saying goodbye to the stage for good? Or are they, like other artists such as Howard Carpendale or Kiss, celebrating the farewell to farewell?

"We haven't set ourselves a clear end," says Manu Burkart and adds: "It's the last tour, the last program. We have the privilege of doing so well that we can play a show for three to five years." There will be Divertimento news in the spring, the duo plans ahead every six months.

Burkart on his knowledge of geography: "I'm bad at that"

Talking about his "Hüttengeschichten" adventure with daughter Alya, he says that his offspring is at an age where people find him "uh embarrassing."

Manu Burkart went on a seven-day hut tour through the Swiss mountains. He visited three huts, was accompanied by his 14-year-old daughter and experienced the trip as a personal, bonding experience in a challenging mountain world.

The program was broadcast on SRF1 in mid-December. After the broadcast, he received feedback from parents whose teenagers also found it embarrassing.

Although he hiked through Switzerland five times for the TV format "Hüttengeschichten", he says he has a poor knowledge of geography. "I'm really bad at passes and mountain peaks," admits the trained teacher, laughing at his weakness.

The 48-year-old comedian also revealed which travel destination is at the top of his bucket list and what messages he gives students in his talk "Deep the Fire" about cell phone addiction and social media. He talked about this in "On the Rocks".

