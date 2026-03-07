"It's often obvious that the woman stays at home to look after the children. Because she earns less than the man": Franziska Weisz. Picture: Getty Images/Andreas Rentz

Actress Franziska Weisz talks about her role as an investigator in the ZDF Friday crime thriller "Mordufer", the pressure on women and how she went from being the "most unsuccessful model in the world" to an acting star.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Her very first role in "Kommissar Rex" came to nothing. Instead, Franziska Weisz was discovered for the film by Austrian director Ulrich Seidl in 1999.

Nevertheless, the Viennese actress is always drawn back to crime thrillers: for eight years, she went on the hunt for criminals in "Tatort" together with Wotan Wilke Möhring as Commissioner Julia Grosz.

Since this week, the 45-year-old has been investigating as Doro Breitinger, initially four times, in the new ZDF series "Mordufer" (Fridays at 8.15 pm, or in the ZDF media library), which is set on Lake Constance. Show more

Ms. Weisz, the female investigator in TV crime thrillers is usually portrayed as a lone wolf, not as a woman with a family. Your character Doro is therefore the exception among female TV investigators ...

And that is precisely what is relevant about the series: women in the workplace are omnipresent. Even women who have families. There has to be a different way of taking things for granted. My character Doro is in a situation that we see everywhere around us: She has looked after the children, then nursed her sick mother and is returning to work after 15 years. Her male colleagues have made a career despite having a family, and she is back to square one. But it is also said that it is worth making a new start.

Nevertheless, the crime cases take center stage. What else distinguishes your character from others? What makes the difference in "Mordufer"?

One scenario that is often claimed in crime novels doesn't exist in our case: a Doro with two children would never go into an unsecured house alone with a gun drawn in a dangerous situation. She wouldn't risk her life just to solve a case.

While Doro investigates, chaos breaks out at home. As the ZDF announcement puts it, the question being negotiated is: "Will the children and the dog starve if she works all day? Will the partner keep his promise to take on more responsibility at home from now on? Or is it always just 'Mom!!!' when there's a fire somewhere?" Why did it take so long for this topic to make its way into crime fiction?

The question of how important a woman's job should be is unfortunately still an issue. Men are never asked: How do you manage to combine career and family? It's not even about career. Many women are driven by a guilty conscience. If we want equality, we can't make women feel guilty if they live accordingly.

The pressure often doesn't come from men, but from women. Actresses in particular feel this when you look at the comments online. Successful actresses are criticized: "Why aren't you with your child?"

We actresses in particular embody a kind of dream world. The fact that we stand in front of the camera and sometimes in expensive borrowed dresses on the red carpet is a projection screen for the question: What did I once dream of in life but didn't get? The moment you have a longing yourself, you may not always be able to grant it to the other person. At the same time, we women are often stuck in role models. But we can decide for ourselves every day whether we reproduce these role models. I think it's a shame when women criticize each other instead of sticking together. If we women don't support each other, who will?

In the TV crime thriller "Mordufer", Doro Beitinger (Franziska Weisz, left) and her new boss Chiara Locatelli (Maria Wördemann) quickly become an unbeatable investigative team. Picture: ZDF und Constantin Campean

In your opinion, what would have to change for there to be real progress in equality?

It's often obvious that the woman stays at home to look after the children. Because she earns less than the man. Or because childcare is a problem. It's even more difficult in my home country of Austria. In Berlin, you can take a child to daycare from the age of one. And it's free! In other countries, these places are often expensive. In Austria, for example, it is still common to have children looked after much later. A lot needs to change here. When it comes to equal rights, the whole of society needs to get involved. Even on a small scale ...

What do you mean by that?

A teacher once told me, for example, that she always calls the fathers first when there's something to discuss - not the mothers. That's a great example of microfeminism.

You yourself grew up with your siblings with your single mother - and therefore largely without the typical role models. How did you experience that?

My mother would have had every opportunity for a career with her business degree. But that would have required a nanny or something similar to look after us. My mother gave up a lot for us. At the same time, she managed to ensure that all three of us ended up in our dream jobs.

Was this dream job acting right from the start?

Even as a child, I imitated all the comedians, for example Jerry Lewis. But Otto Waalkes in particular was my idol. I can still do all the grimaces and noises that Otto produces (laughs). I used to perform them when my mother had a visit from her friends on Friday evenings. When I told her at the age of 18 that I wanted to study economics, she said: "Don't make yourself unhappy". She probably had better instincts than I did.

But before you became a successful actress, you were "the most unsuccessful model in the world", as you once said. How did that come about?

I always had this construct in my head that you had to be discovered as an actress. So my plan was to model first, then maybe do a few commercials, and then eventually make films. My modeling agency simply didn't manage to place me. So at some point I was sent to a small-actor casting - as a murder victim for the series "Kommissar Rex".

Nothing came of the gig. Instead, you werediscoveredby Austrian director Ulrich Seidl...

The caster Markus Schleinzer, now a well-known director himself, said at some point: "Watch out, we're improvising now". Then he gave me a text. A scene for "Dog Days". Soon afterwards, I was standing in front of the camera on the film set for "Dog Days".

The movie made you famous practically overnight. What happened next?

Although I had shot the movie, I still didn't think I could pursue an acting career. So I moved to London to study development and environmental policy. In the meantime, the film was released in cinemas and became a huge success. I'm not the kind of person to drop out of anything. So I finished my studies and managed to get back into the film industry seamlessly. My very first film after returning from London won me the Shooting Star of European Film award at the Berlinale.

This was followed by 20 years full of leading roles, not least in "Tatort", and numerous awards. A story fit for a movie - with a happy ending, so to speak ...

Yes, looking back, all the events in my life interlocked seamlessly. I'm grateful for how everything turned out.

More videos from the department