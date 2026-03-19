Among the most beautiful villages in Switzerland: Ascona near Locarno in Ticino. (archive picture) Bild: sda

The French Michelin Guide has published a map of the 56 most beautiful villages in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. One of the most beautiful villages on the lake is Ascona TI.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you There is a new map with the most beautiful villages in Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

The French Michelin Guide has listed 56 villages in 19 cantons.

One of the most beautiful villages on the lake is Ascona TI, for example. Show more

On Friday, the French Michelin Guide published its first map of what it considers to be the most beautiful villages in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. It lists 56 villages in 19 cantons.

The publication, which is the result of a partnership with the association "Les plus beaux Villages de Suisse", also contains suggestions for cycling tours and a selection of Michelin-starred restaurants.

"The map is no longer just for finding your way, but makes the journey tangible and enables discoveries and inspiration," said Philippe Sablayrolles, chief cartographer at Michelin, to the media in Neuchâtel on Thursday.

In the digital age, Michelin continues to sell two million road maps per year, and "not just to retired senior citizens". 68 percent of buyers are professionals.

Since 2022, Michelin Editions has been offering themed maps of routes for cyclists, motorcyclists or hikers and presenting the most beautiful villages in a country. After France and Spain, it is now Switzerland's turn.

Suggestions for cycling tours and boat trips

The thematic map also lists the most beautiful villages by the lake, such as Ascona TI, wine villages such as St-Saphorin VD, mountain villages such as Splügen in Graubünden or spiritual places such as Trogen AR. It also lists places off the beaten track, such as the medieval village of Valangin NE.

The map also includes suggestions for cycling tours in the Vaud Pre-Alps and boat trips on Lake Biel. A selection of 54 restaurants from the famous Michelin Guide are listed near the classified locations.

Association of the most beautiful villages in Switzerland

Founded in 2015, the Association of the Most Beautiful Villages in Switzerland comprises 56 municipalities, including 21 in French-speaking Switzerland, 23 in German-speaking Switzerland, seven in the Italian-speaking part of the country and five in Romansh-speaking Switzerland. The first village to receive the label was Poschiavo GR.

To join the network, the villages must be particularly beautiful and well maintained and meet the strict criteria of the quality charter. "Authenticity and historical character are just as fundamental criteria as the political will of the municipality to network internationally," wrote the association.