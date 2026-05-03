A picture from days gone by: Margrit Läubli and César Keiser were awarded the Honorary Prix Walo for their work in 2004. Picture: Keystone

The organizers of the Prix Walo made an embarrassing mistake: cabaret legend Margrit Läubli was wrongly declared dead. Now son Lorenz Keiser clarifies on Instagram: "My mom is alive."

Bruno Bötschi

The Prix Walo is considered one of the most important awards in Swiss show business.

However, there was an embarrassing moment on Saturday evening during the award ceremony in Zurich's Kongresshaus that also irritated viewers in front of their TV sets.

A picture of cabaret legend Margrit Läubli was shown on the screen, which incorrectly displayed the date of her death as December 17, 2019.

Lorenz Kaiser: "My mom is alive and happy"

An audible murmur went through the room - and shortly afterwards Lorenz Keiser, the son of Magrit Läubli and César Keiser, who died in 2007, posted on his Instagram account and wrote in a story:

"My mom is alive and happy."

It is also true that Margrit Läubli was able to celebrate her 98th birthday with her family on April 3 - as was shown in a video on her son's Instagram account at the time.

"My mom is alive and happy": Instagram story by Lorenz Keiser. Image: Screenshot Instagram

Few other people have had such a strong influence on the Swiss cabaret scene over so many decades as Margrit Läubli and her husband César Keiser.

After more than six decades of stage and film presence, she continued to be seen on the boards that mean the world for many years after her husband's death.

Monika Kälin: "I am incredibly sorry"

"I'm incredibly sorry about this," said Prix Walo President Monika Kälin after the Prix Walo Gala at the Kongresshaus Zurich when a Blick journalist asked her about the embarrassing mistake.

She continued: "I wasn't aware that this picture had slipped in. And the people who envisioned it weren't aware of it either. That's why we would like to apologize, it's obviously a big mistake."

Incidentally,Lorenz Keiser, who, like his parents, celebrated many decades of success as a cabaret artist, set off for new shores in October 2021 and emigrated to Bali.

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