Former ski racer Maria Höfl-Riesch during the men's slalom on Sunday, January 26, 2025, in Kitzbühel. KEYSTONE

Shortly after her divorce, Maria Höfl-Riesch has butterflies in her stomach again. The ex-ski racer is newly in love with Johann Schrempf, the general manager of a luxury cruise ship. He is 22 years older.

Maria Höfl-Riesch has found a new love after her divorce from Marcus Höfl.

The 40-year-old former ski racer is in a relationship with Johann Schrempf, General Manager of the MS Europa 2. The two have known each other for over a decade and have always got on well. But it was only after they split up with Marcus Höfl that their friendship developed into something more.

"I have total butterflies in my stomach," Höfl-Riesch reveals in an interview with Gala magazine. The relationship with Schrempf only developed in the summer after she and Marcus broke up. "Then it clicked!" she says.

Former ski racer Maria Höfl-Riesch and her husband Marcus Höfl at Oktoberfest 2022. KEYSTONE

Harmonious separation

The divorce from Marcus Höfl became official at the beginning of the year, after more than 13 years of marriage. Despite the separation, there is no bad blood between the two. Marcus Höfl expressed his gratitude to RTL for their years together and emphasized that they parted harmoniously.

New happiness has similar interests

Höfl-Riesch's new happiness is no problem for her ex-husband. "Yes, of course, he's fine with it too," she says. The ski icon didn't want to make her new relationship public at first to make sure it was a good fit. Now she particularly appreciates her shared interests with Schrempf, such as their love of skiing and the mountains.

Separate paths

Höfl-Riesch came to the Kitz-Race party on the Hahnenkamm in Kitzbühel without her new partner. Although she is beaming all over her face, she misses Schrempf, who is away on the boat for work.

She describes her happiness level as 8.5 out of 10, as she is alone at the event. But missing Schrempf also shows her how important he is to her.

