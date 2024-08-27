Mariah Carey at a concert in Dubai in October 2019. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

A double blow for Mariah Carey: her mother and older sister die on the same day. The US singer's relationship with her family was difficult.

Mariah Carey (55, "Hero") is mourning the loss of her mother and sister: according to the pop star, both died on the same day. The death of her mother Patricia broke her heart, the American singer announced on Monday according to the US media. She died at the weekend - and tragically, her sister lost her life on the same day. "I consider myself lucky that I was able to spend the last week before her death with my mother," "People" quoted from the Grammy award-winner's statement.

The singer, known for hits such as "All I Want For Christmas Is You", who has 13-year-old twins with ex-husband Nick Cannon, did not give any details about the respective causes of death. According to the magazine "People", her mother was 87 years old, Carey's older sister Alison died at the age of 63.

Carey had worked her way up from a broken family background. In her autobiography "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", published in 2020, she described a difficult, impoverished childhood characterized by neglect and racism. Her mother was of Irish descent and earned her living as a singer; her father, who died in 2002, had African-American and Venezuelan roots and was an engineer. The couple separated a few years after Carey was born. She has an older brother.

Only very sporadic contact with family

In her memoirs, the singer wrote about a complicated relationship with her mother and only very sporadic contact with her family. In February 2019, she posted a photo of herself as a little girl with her mother on Instagram - as a birthday greeting "to a true diva - my mother, Patricia Carey".

