"Europe's richest princess" Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein celebrates a glittering wedding

dpa

30.8.2025 - 18:38

Splendid wedding in the Princely House of Liechtenstein - Gallery
Splendid wedding in the Princely House of Liechtenstein - Gallery. The 28-year-old and the 34-year-old said "I do" in Vaduz Cathedral.

The 28-year-old and the 34-year-old said "I do" in Vaduz Cathedral.

Image: dpa

Splendid wedding in the Princely House of Liechtenstein - Gallery. The bride wore a long white dress with embroidery and puffed sleeves.

The bride wore a long white dress with embroidery and puffed sleeves.

Image: dpa

Splendid wedding in the Princely House of Liechtenstein - Gallery. The wedding ceremony was followed by a celebration in the castle of the Princely Family.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a celebration in the castle of the Princely Family.

Image: dpa

Splendid wedding in the Princely House of Liechtenstein - Gallery. The Swiss tabloid "Blick" described the 28-year-old as "Europe's richest princess".

The Swiss tabloid "Blick" described the 28-year-old as "Europe's richest princess".

Image: dpa

Splendid wedding in the Princely House of Liechtenstein - Gallery. The Princely House is considered to be very wealthy thanks to its bank and its real estate and forest holdings.

The Princely House is considered to be very wealthy thanks to its bank and its real estate and forest holdings.

Image: dpa

The Principality in the heart of the Alps is one of the smallest states in the world. The extremely wealthy princely family has reason to celebrate. Princess Marie Caroline got married in style.

DPA

30.08.2025, 18:38

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein got married in Vaduz on Saturday.
  • The 28-year-old said "I do" to Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer, an investment manager from Venezuela.
  • The wedding is considered a major event in the small principality.
Show more

Princess Marie Caroline von und zu Liechtenstein got married to the cheers of the citizens. The 28-year-old said "I do" to Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer (34), an investment manager from Venezuela, in Vaduz Cathedral on Saturday, as reported by the Princely House. The bride wore a long white dress with embroidery and puffed sleeves. The wedding ceremony was followed by a celebration in the castle of the Princely Family.

In this case, it was unusual for a princess to marry a commoner, said ORF nobility expert Lisbeth Bischof. Normally it is the other way around.

The Swiss tabloid "Blick" described the 28-year-old as "Europe's richest princess". The Princely House is considered to be very wealthy thanks to its bank and its ownership of real estate and forests. The current head of state of the constitutional hereditary monarchy is Prince Hans-Adam II. At 160 square kilometers, the principality in the heart of the Alps is only half the size of Bremen. It has around 40,000 inhabitants.

