German actor Giovanni Arvaneh died of cancer yesterday, Wednesday, May 14, at the age of 61. Picture imago stock&people

Giovanni Arvaneh is dead. The actor became famous for his appearances in the successful ARD series "Marienhof". In it, he played the role of Sülo Özgentüwar from 1994 to 2010.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Great sadness for Giovanni Arvaneh: The German actor died of cancer.

He was only 61 years old.

Arvaneh once became famous through the ARD series "Marienhof" Show more

Giovanni Arvaneh is dead. The German actor died yesterday, Wednesday, May 14, at the age of 61 as a result of cancer.

A portrait of Arvaneh was posted on his Instagram account today, Thursday: "He gave love like others give applause - with open arms, from the bottom of his heart."

ARD series "Marienhof" makes Arvaneh famous

Giovanni Arvaneh became famous through the successful ARD series "Marienhof". In it, he played the role of Sülo Özgentürk from 1994 to 2010.

Many TV viewers will also be familiar with him from other engagements in popular productions such as "Unser Charly", "SOKO 5113" and "St. Angela".

Giovanni Arvaneh, who publicly came out as gay in February 2021 as part of the "Actout" initiative, had been struggling with serious health problems for some time.

In 2023, he announced his diagnosis of terminal kidney cancer. The actor was open about his illness. He regularly posted about it on social media.

More videos from the department