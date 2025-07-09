Film icon Marilyn Monre in "Some like it hot". imago stock&people

While Los Angeles celebrates the 100th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's birth, the veil of mystery over her death remains. Doubts about the suicide theory are growing.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the 100th birthday of Marilyn Monroe, the debate about her death flares up again. It is officially considered a suicide, but there are numerous inconsistencies.

Evidence such as a lack of barbiturates in her stomach, a furniture purchase the day before and statements from contemporary witnesses fuel speculation about a possible outside influence.

In particular, her connections to the Kennedy brothers and alleged surveillance by the CIA and FBI fuel theories about a politically motivated murder. Show more

She was the epitome of Hollywood glamor - and the victim of a story full of contradictions: film icon Marilyn Monroe.

In 2026, the Academy Museum pays tribute to film icon Marilyn Monroe, while her fate still raises many questions.

Officially, her death was classified as a suicide by barbiturate overdose, but many details raise questions.

Doubts about the suicide theory

The circumstances of Monroe's death on the night of August 4-5, 1962 in her Californian home in Brentwood are still disputed to this day.

The fact is: Her housekeeper found the door to her bedroom locked from the inside, and doctors had to enter through a window to find her lifeless body.

The rapid spread of the news of her alleged suicide led many to doubt the official version. Why would a woman who - apparently - had everything take her own life?

A difficult childhood and emotional instability

Marilyn Monroe's life was characterized by ups and downs right from the start. She never knew her father and her mother was institutionalized due to mental health problems.

She then spent her childhood in orphanages and foster homes, where she allegedly also experienced abuse.

Her insecurities and abuse of alcohol and medication were well known, but the coroner's quick determination of suicide without considering the possibility of an accidental overdose still raises questions today.

Alternative theories and conspiracy ideas

In 2012, a piece of furniture that Monroe had bought the day before her death was auctioned off, casting further doubt on the suicide theory. Forensic psychologist David Bernstein argued that such a purchase was not consistent with suicidal intent.

The autopsy revealed barbiturates in the blood, but not in the stomach, which could indicate that the drugs were administered by other means.

Some suspect murder, possibly related to her relationships with John and Robert Kennedy, who were under surveillance by the CIA and FBI.

The role of the Kennedy family

Various authors, including Fred Laurence Guiles and Selwyn Ford, have investigated the possible involvement of the Kennedy family in Monroe's death.

Former police officer Jack Clemmons, who was the first to arrive at the scene, always believed that the scene had been staged. Frank Sinatra also expressed the suspicion in a 1992 interview that the FBI and CIA knew more than they were letting on.

The mysterious death of Marilyn Monroe remains a topic of great interest and speculation as the world prepares to celebrate her 100th birthday.

