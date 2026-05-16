"My sister and I were wanted children. Our parents always gave us unconditional love": Marina Vidovic. Image: Gerry Ebner

A DNA test turns Marina Vidovic's life upside down: the man she has called dad all her life is not her biological father. This is because the fertility clinic made a mistake when conceiving her. She tells her incredible story in the book "Right in the wrong life".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Marina Vidovic grows up believing she knows who she is - until a DNA test destroys everything.

First she loses her dad to cancer. Years later, she learns that he was not her biological father. Two fatal mistakes at a fertility clinic turn the Vidovic family's history completely upside down.

The search for her origins drives Marina Vidovic all the way to the Camino de Santiago - 800 kilometers through Spain and deep into her own past.

For years, she lives with a question that changes her whole life: Who am I if my story isn't true? Show more

"The example of my parents shows me that parental love can also arise when the biological is not there. That you can even love much more humanly if you don't know certain things."

Excerpt from the book "Right in the Wrong Life - Of Chance and Origin" by Marina Vidovic.

Marina Vidovic would have every excuse for being a person who struggles with life. A lot of things were shaken up in recent years before the now 33-year-old was able to develop a sense of who she is.

Her father Tomislav dies of a brain tumor in 2009. In 2015, her sister Kristina, who is one and a half years older, discovers that her blood group does not genetically match her parents. In 2017, Marina Vidovic learns that she is also affected. Her mother's egg was fertilized with the sperm of another man.

Unbelievable, but true: in the early 1990s, two fatal mistakes were made at the Bregenz clinic run by Austrian reproductive medicine specialist Herbert Zech - and the same family was affected both times: married couple Tomislav and Miluska Vidovic and their daughters Marina and Kristina.

A truth that shifts everything

For our interview, I meet Marina Vidovic in a restaurant in Zurich's Kreis 4 district. She has written down her family history in the recently published book "Richtig im falschen Leben - Von Zufall und Herkunft" (Right in the Wrong Life - About Chance and Origin).

As Marina Vidovic tells her story - hesitantly at first, then with increasing urgency - a question grows in me that accompanies many people at a young age:

Do my parents really belong to me? And do I belong to them?

Marina Vidovic shakes her head. "No," she says. She never asked herself that question. "For me, my parents were always just my parents."

She grew up with her sister Kristina in the canton of Thurgau, not far from Lake Constance. Her parents Miluska and Tomislav immigrated to Switzerland from Serbia a few years before she was born.

The sisters spend their summer vacations where their parents' roots lie. "I really liked life in Serbia," writes Marina Vidovic in the book. "After a few days, it felt as if I had never lived anywhere else."

When origin becomes an open question

Marina's parents never make a secret of the fact that their daughters were conceived through artificial insemination. They don't pretend anything to Marina and Kristina. For years, this information is of no great importance to the daughters.

But then, in 2015, sister Kristina's DNA test shakes up the Vidovic family's life puzzle. It turns out that an embryo was switched at the clinic in Bregenz. Shortly afterwards, Kristina sets off in search of her biological parents.

"When you don't know your origins, you're not just looking for relatives," says Marina Vidovic. "You're also looking for yourself."

Questions arise. More and more questions. And the lack of answers becomes more and more pressing.

When I ask Marina Vidovic whether these three strokes of fate have pushed the family to its limits, she pauses, then smiles - and says: "I think they have brought my mother, my sister and I even closer together."

Vidovic: "My whole life felt wrong"

Barely 20 minutes into our conversation, I find out why Marina Vidovic didn't break up in her search for her identity - and why she has retained her belief in goodness to this day.

"My sister and I were wanted children. Our parents always gave us unconditional love." Her parents even took out a loan to conceive Marina Vidovic.

As difficult as the family situation has been in recent years, they have always picked each other up. And gave each other support. Especially her mother Miluska, who she describes as a "rock in the surf": Characterized by love and great understanding for her daughters' desire to understand their origins.

Marina and Kristina repeatedly reassure each other: "Nothing changes. We remain sisters, we remain a family."

But this certainty remains fragile. "My existence was based on a lie," writes Marina Vidovic in the book about the moment in 2017 when she found out that her father was not her biological father. "My whole life felt wrong."

A life between truth and loss

When the Vidovic family's story first became public - the German TV show "Stern TV" reported on Kristina's search for her biological parents, among other things - friends tried to comfort the family. The situation is terrible, they say, but ultimately nothing will change.

Marina Vidovic is also clutching at this straw of hope. She writes in the book: "My childhood, my youth, my adult life - all of it was interwoven with my sister's life. The shared experiences and stories will always connect us."

The Vidovic family filed a lawsuit against the clinic in Bregenz.

Legal investigations and lengthy proceedings followed. The clinic is unable to name the genetic parents or fully explain the mistake.

In 2018, the case ends with an out-of-court settlement in exchange for a monetary payment.

"I needed more time than my sister"

Marina Vidovic recounts how she thought a lot during this time about the man who was never there, but from whom she has half of her DNA. "Unlike my sister, I needed more time to come to terms with the new situation."

She becomes more curious, wants to get to know her biological father too, wants to find out if and how they are similar.

The search becomes more concrete. And more painful. The fact that she cannot ask the person who was closest to her - her deceased father - weighs particularly heavily.

"Then it suddenly happened very quickly," writes Marina Vidovic in the book. "I ... pulled the plug, quit my job, gave up my studies."

She set off on her journey - not just any journey, but the Way of St. James. 800 kilometers through northern Spain, a hike that is also a search for herself.

The very first day is a test. She thinks about turning back, but keeps going. Step by step, something she thought she had lost returns: confidence in her own identity. And with it the desire to write down her own story.

Fragments become a story

"The Way of St. James didn't happen to me, I chose it consciously - just like writing the book," says Marina Vidovic.

How do you go on living when everything that made up your life is suddenly no longer valid? In the book "Richtig im falschen Leben - Von Zufall und Herkunft", Marina Vidovic tells her unbelievable but true story about an embryo swap that leads two sisters on a harrowing search for their identity. Image: Gerry Ebner

At the same time, writing becomes a space for her in which her own life gradually comes into order, in which connections emerge from fragments. As she works on the book, one question repeatedly takes center stage:

Who am I?

Back then, she learned to shift her gaze, says Marina Vidovic - away from what was missing and towards what was there. Away from the past and towards the present. Today instead of yesterday.

"People who know their origins often hardly think about it," she says. "Those who don't know them carry this question with them all the time. And if there are no answers, it shapes their whole life."

Marina Vidovic finds her biological father

Who am I if part of my story is missing? Shortly before Marina Vidovic types the last sentence of her book into her computer, she turns once again to the blank space that pervades her life: the search for her biological father.

One last attempt, one last inquiry - in the faint hope that the unresolved issue may yet be resolved.

And then the unexpected happens: she finds him.

When Marina Vidovic logs on to the genealogy platform MyHeritage again after a long break, she is suddenly shown two close relatives - and not just her mother as before.

The first encounter was only a few months ago. "When I looked into his eyes for the first time, I felt warmth," she says, "and at the same time realized that I didn't want to waste any time."

Today, they are in regular contact.

Vidovic: "Nobody should have to live with these questions"

Towards the end of our conversation, Marina Vidovic talks about a privilege: knowing her story, despite all the fractures. "Because without pain, there is no love," she writes in the book.

She wouldn't want to swap her life. Both fathers - the biological one and the one who raised her - are part of her story.

And she wouldn't want to do without either of them.

People who have been created through artificial insemination or other methods of reproductive medicine should have the legal or moral right to know who they are biologically descended from - in other words, who their genetic parents are.

"I wouldn't wish anyone to have to live with these questions and not find answers," says Marina Vidovic. Everyone has to decide for themselves whether they really want to know these answers. "But the opportunity should be there."

"Right in the wrong life - Of chance and origin", Marina Vidovic, Aris Verlag, approx. 29.90 Fr.

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