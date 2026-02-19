The son of the Norwegian crown princess is accused of four rapes under Norwegian law. Ane Hem/NTB/dpa

The 11th day of the trial in the Marius Borg Høiby case was about another alleged rape. The son of the Norwegian crown princess admitted to having made intimate recordings without consent.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the 11th day of the trial in Oslo, the fourth alleged rape accusation against Marius Borg Høiby took center stage.

He is accused of repeatedly abusing a woman after consensual sex in November 2024 and making intimate recordings without her consent.

Høiby admitted on Thursday that he had made the recordings without explicit consent and tearfully described the psychological consequences of the public accusations against him. Show more

The 11th day of the trial in the case of Marius Borg Høiby took place in Oslo on Thursday. The focus was on the fourth alleged rape case for which the son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit is accused.

Høiby is alleged to have sexually abused the alleged victim several times in a hotel room in November 2024 after consensual sex. He is also alleged to have taken a total of 27 videos and four photos of her - including of her private parts.

The alleged victim had already testified the day before. The woman said that she fell asleep after the consensual sex, but woke up several times during the night because she felt Høiby's fingers in her genital area. "I was wincing in pain," Bild quoted the woman as saying. When she first saw the videos at the police station, she felt nauseous. "I felt very empty, depressed and lonely."

Høiby was actually supposed to testify on Wednesday, but because the woman's interrogation took longer, Høiby's testimony was postponed.

In his statement, the 29-year-old said that he had felt constantly watched in the months following his arrest in the summer of 2024. "I had a lot of paranoia during that time, because pictures of me were circulated," he said in court, according to the Norwegian newspaper "Verdens Gang". "I felt under surveillance and thought that my phone had been hacked. I was wearing a cap and didn't want to be discovered by cameras. That bothered me a lot."

He also avoided being out and about in the city: "I was Norway's most hated man." Above all, he was afraid of being filmed or photographed while intoxicated.

Høiby cried during his testimony

According to Bild, he also admitted that he had not asked the alleged victim for consent before taking the photos and videos. "She went along with it," he said, explaining why he did it anyway. "There was no no. No: I don't want to." Høiby started crying and sobbing during his testimony, according to Bild. There was also no agreement that Hoiby could have sex with the alleged victim while she was asleep.

A sleep expert also spoke in court on Thursday. He said that the alleged victim was probably half asleep. "In this state, it takes a while to process what is happening. She may not have been able to resist the actions due to sleep or sleep drunkenness," he said, according to Bild.

A friend and the sister of the alleged victim also testified in court. The alleged victim told them about the night. A witness whom Høiby had met in custody in 2024 and to whom Høiby is said to have bragged about the night should also have been present. However, he did not show up.